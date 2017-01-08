Deputy PM Constantin: Flat tax rate to remain; income-based tax possible from 2018 onward

The flat tax rate will remain, but from 2018 a form of tax rate based on income will be discussed, said, on Sunday, Daniel Constantin, Deputy PM and Environment Minister.

“There is a discussion to come from 2018 with that tax rate based on income. It’s a discussion we will have at that time. (…) The flat tax rate will remain, but there are other forms for other types of income that will be taken into account,” Constantin said, at private broadcaster Digi24.

He mentioned that no additional taxing of citizens will take place, and the current Government does not favor the reintroduction of taxes and tariffs in the future.

“No additional taxation measures for citizens will be taken, they bore the brunt of the economy. They were perhaps the most fair tax and tariff payers and nobody thought in any way to introduce a new tariff or tax. The only discussion, if I want to be transparent to the end, was regarding the special constructions tax and the intent from the Governing programme to not reduce VAT now from 20 to 19 percent, but from January 1, 2018 by two percent, to 18 percent. It happened as it happened and we are not favorable to the reintroduction of taxes and tariffs in the future,” the Deputy PM said.

On the other hand, Constantin stated that the intention of the authorities is to enlarge the tax base.

“We want to enlarge the tax base. When you reduce taxes for the population you grow purchasing power, consumption grows, but on the other hand you generate investments that, through the creation of jobs, through the development of businesses at the level of the country, you can generate additional income that can compensate these fiscal reductions. Thus, we have 19 pct VAT in 2017, and 18 pct in 2018. It’s a promise in the governing programme,” deputy PM Daniel Constantin also said.