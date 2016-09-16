Deputy PM Dincu, Dutch ambassador Ronner-Grubacic address administration reform, regional development

Romanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration Vasile Dincu and Dutch Ambassador in Bucharest Stella Ronner-Grubacic addressed in a meeting on Thursday the reform priorities in the public administration and projects focused on Romania’s regional development.

According to a release the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration (MDRAP) sent to Agerpres, Deputy PM Dincu asserted that the strategies approved in the field – on the administrative capacity, the public office’s reform and the professional training of the public employees – are at the grounds of a new status of the public servant, of a new administration school and a new structure of the public career’s system, ‘based on several professional levels and performance criteria, which correlated payment levels should correspond to.’

In Dincu’s opinion, this way the motivation of the staff is ceaseless and it doesn’t stop when the highest pay level for that position is attained.

Likewise, the source specifies that during the two officials’ meeting, Vasile Dincu stressed that the MDRAP will soon lodge the Government to be approved the Territorial Development Strategy of Romania (SDTR) horizon of 2035, a draft that will subsequently be submitted to the Parliament approval.

“In tight connection with this strategy, the Deputy PM Dincu also said that his ministry is working together with the local public administration to integrated development packages of the most exposed zones to the poverty risk – the former mining areas of Valea Jiului and the Apuseni Mts. and the marginalized communities in Northern Moldavia. The two officials also talked about the possibility to boost collaboration between the two countries, in particular by easing inter-regional collaboration,” the MDRAP release adds.

The national housing strategy and the new housing law proposed by the current government, the Administrative Code that unifies a set of 18 normative acts with the central and local public administration, followed by the Administrative Procedure Code and the Urbanism Code, were also tackled by the two officials.