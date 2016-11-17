Deputy PM Dincu: Governance in Romania, more concerned about elections than citizens

Government in Romania is many times more concerned about elections than citizens, Deputy Prime Minister Vasile Dincu said Thursday.

“We make amateurish governments; governance is steered by crisis, and then there is something else that is dysfunctional – governing by budgets, by the idea of funding (…). There is one thing to govern and have a transparent system – as we have achieved – it is very important for us to wonder what the needs of the communities are, discover the real needs of the communities and build the budgets starting from them,” Dincu told the release of an analysis by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) of five key areas of public governance and administrative reform in Romania.

Dincu said that political behaviour and the absence of an appetite for strategic Action are main sources of blockage in Romania.

“Romania is always asked for providential leaders (…). It is very easy for the entire political society, for the entire administration to ascribe responsibility to the coming of just one man, but one man, one team cannot change Romania alone,” said Dincu.

He added that there is “cultural inadequacy” in Romania over open governance.

“We are talking about governance in Romania, but we rarely mean local governance (…). Many times, the government strengthens centralist bureaucracy,” said Dincu.

He added that the distribution of social resources has to be rethought.

“There is a central reservoir at the Government; unfortunately, there has been this idea over the last years that we will attach some small taps to the central reservoir that would carefully distribute the resources locally. We should be able to think about intermediary taps, a regional ring or a decentralisation ting that will allow us to link all these small taps to the central tap, because that is what ultimately leads to the minister’s pen, a metaphor that has been the obsession of Romanian politics and reform policies of the past 15 years (…), which is a crony mechanism replacing intermediary mechanisms between the central and the local power. There is still a feudal model of power sharing in place (…). That is why Romania has had many aborted reforms,” said Dincu.