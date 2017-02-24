Deputy PM Shhaideh, Japanese Ambassador discuss cooperation on seismic risk prevention and reduction

Sevil Shhaideh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development met on Friday with Japanese Ambassador to Romania Kisaburo Ishii, with talks focusing on joint projects and possibilities to develop bilateral cooperation, including on seismic risk prevention and reduction.

According to a release, the two officials expressed appreciation for the Romania – Japan friendship relations as well as for the countries’ cooperation on preventing and reducing seismic risk. In this context, the Japanese side extended the invitation to a conference on disaster management which will take place in March.

“In connection with this a working meeting was scheduled early next week, covering also other development-related subjects: the New Urban Agenda (a public policy document adopted by urban development ministers at the Habitat III cities conference in Quito, Ecuador, in October 2016), the current challenges and trends in the field, such as urban regeneration, urban mobility and facilitating urban areas by increasing urban and rural cooperation,” reads the release.

The quoted source mentions that the sides also reviewed other projects in the area of technical and cultural cooperation: the Extreme Light Infrastructure-Nuclear Physics project developed by the Magurele Research Institute, the project of the Bucharest underground line which will link the Otopeni Airport to the Bucharest North railway station (Mainline 6), the Japanese Garden in the Herastrau Park and the Tea House at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant.