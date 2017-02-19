Deputy PM Shhaideh on a possible negative revision of budget: Let’s see what happens to collecting revenues

Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh stated on Saturday in Ploiesti that she cannot currently say is she takes into account a negative revision in the middle of the year, given the fact that it has to be seen what happens to collecting the revenues.

“Please allow us, if you may, to start executing this budget, to start seeing what will happen to collecting the revenues and the revision part, whether it will be positive or negative, let’s see in June-July what will happen. Until then, I can’t tell you what feelings or observations I might have, whether there is to be made or not (a revision -e.n.). Let’s first see this budget adopted, promulgated, published in the Official Journal of Romania, we start working and see exactly where we stand,” Shhaideh stated at a press conference.

Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh attended in Ploiesti a working meeting with representatives of the local public authorities of the Prahova County.