Deputy PM Shhaideh: Only 10pct of seismic risk funds are used

Deputy PM Sevil Shhaideh said in Buzau on Saturday that each year the Development Ministry earmarks consistent amounts to local authorities in view to consolidating the blocks with seismic risk, but “the absorption rate doesn’t exceed 10 per cent of the allotted sum.”

According to the Deputy PM, the major problem is represented by the home-owners’ denial to leave the buildings during the consolidation works.

“For this reason, the consolidation works are made very difficult. It is hard enough to do a consolidation work, especially inside the building, with the people in it,” Shhaideh said.

The Deputy PM underscored that 25 million lei are allotted this year for funding buildings with seismic risk.

“We expect the requests of the local authorities to fund them for consolidation,” Shhaideh said.