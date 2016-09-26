DEV.PLAY, the first conference dedicated to the game development industry organized in Romania

Romanian and international successful game developers will meet in Bucharest on 26 and 27 September for the first major conference of the Romanian game development industry. Powered by the Romanian Game Developers Association (RGDA), the conference will address various topics, that will cover every professional interests in the field and will show the global nature of the industry.

Ian Livingstone (photo), the international gaming legend, comes to Bucharest to teach his philosophy to “Code Create Collaborate” (n.r. Schedule, Create, Collaborate).

Matthew Steinke, Lead Technical Designer at CD PROJEKT RED, the Polish studio that released the Witcher 3, arrives in Bucharest to talk about how is built a viable virtual economy in an open-world game.

Michael Pohontu, VP Emerging Platforms, Samsung Electronics America, will return to Romania at DEV.PLAY, to talk about the impact of the game developers in the Romanian international gaming and how they will “win the future”.

Scott Humphries, who served as Executive Producer at Disney Interactive until the summer of this year, returns to Romania to speak about the evolution of the mobile games and how they will seize the future of gaming, in his talk “March Of Mobile: The Evolution Of Mobile Games And What Lies Ahead “.

Josh Naylor, Senior Evangelist, Unity Technologies, will also join DEV.PLAY, where he will discuss how Unity supports the interested developers of VR and how this technology converts the interactive experience in one truly immersive.

The international speakers will join successful Romanian game developers (EA, Ubisoft, Killhouse Games etc.) that will address, within some talks and panels, hot and trending topics in the gaming world. Among them are also: Maria Negruta, Game Economy Designer, Gameloft, and Alexandra Dragulin, Business Performance Manager within the same company, will bring their know-how in gaming monetization at DEV.PLAY;

Also from Gameloft, Nicolae Georgescu will talk about the security in games, either single or multiplayer.

Radu Rovin, Game producer and Valentin Simion, Game Developer, colleagues at MavenHut, will share some secrets about the mistakes and how they can be avoided in the panel “7 game design mistakes we made so you don’t have to”;

George Lemnaru, founder of the Green Horse Games, will speak at the DEV.PLAY event about the stakeholders in startups, in the debate “Cofounders, Employees, Investors. Who should get shares in your startup? ”

Liviu Boar comes at DEV.PLAY to tell about his experience with Kickstarter and the Gibbous game: A Cthulhu Adventure in his speech about Crowdfunding, Kickstarting an Adventure.

Besides the talks and panels within DEV.PLAY, on September 27, in the second day of the conference, it will be held the first Romanian Indie Pitch, which gives the participants the chance to win a prize of 1,000 € from the Games incubator Carbon and to participate in the Casual Connect event (free pass and accommodation worth $ 1,000).

About RGDA

The Romanian Game Developers Association (RGDA) is a non-profit organization that aims to support and promote the video games developers in Romania. Guided by strong values, RGDA promotes the integrity, the quality, the exchange of the best practices, respect and the mutual support as a way of developing the local industry. The association objectives are to inform the public on the industry, to ensure that there are sufficient sources of training and education for those who want a career in the field, to create a close community of developers and to represent the industry in front of the state institutions and international actors.