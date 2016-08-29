DGIPI head, criminally investigated for abuse of office, aiding and abetting, obstruction of justice

Head of the Romanian Department of Intelligence and Internal Protection (DGIPI) Rares Vaduva was called for a hearing at the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) on Monday where he stayed for less than 30 minutes.

He did not wish to make any statements upon exiting the DNA seat.

According to judicial sources, Rares Vaduva was read the ordinance on the continuation of the criminal investigation, on charges of abuse of office, aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice.

The sources showed that the charges are connected to a separate case in the file in which former Interior Minister Gabriel Oprea was sent to court.

Rares Vaduva’s lawyer, George Pop, said upon exiting the DNA offices that there is an ongoing investigation, and that he cannot give any details about it.

“There is an ongoing investigation. We cannot give you any kind of details. (…) We are going to communicate a position in this respect; in regards to the details concerning an ongoing investigation, I am not able to communicate any kind of information,” the lawyer said.