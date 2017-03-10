‘Dialogue with Diaspora on consular topics’ organised in Rome

A regional consular meeting joining representatives of 27 diplomatic missions and consular offices in Italy, Spain, Germany, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia was organized in Rome as part of the campaign “Dialogue with Diaspora on consular topics” – 2017, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

The working session running March 9 to 11 was chaired by Secretary General Cosmin Dinescu and Director General of the Consular Department Bogdan Stanescu, and included panel debates on specific subjects from the consular practice, the management of special situations requiring the activation of the Foreign Ministry’s crisis cell and the use of information systems integrated in the E-Cons platform.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the diplomats with consular responsibilities analyzed the results obtained in one year since the implementation and rendering operational of the latest E-Cons component, the Information System for Integrated Management of Services to Citizens (SIMISC). At the same time, they discussed aspects related to methods to promote the SIMISC ‘Foreign Affairs’ portal and the use of online media in relation with Romanian citizens.

The working session ended with a visit at the consular department of the Romanian Embassy in Rome, one of the most modern locations of the Romanian consular network, inaugurated in June 2015, which offers consular services at the highest level.