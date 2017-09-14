DIICOT: Two Romanians coordinating drug shipments to the UK were detained

Two Romanian citizens, suspects of coordinating drug shipments from South America for the UK market, were held by Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors following an operation conducted in several European states. The suspects are to be taken to court on Thursday with the proposal for pre-trial arrest.

The groups’ leader and initiator Marius Viorel Negrea, and Alexandru Cociobea were detained for setting up an organised criminal group and for smuggling risk and high-risk drugs, DIICOT announced.

“In this case, there is a reasonable suspicion that in December 2016, defendant Negrea Marius Viorel set up, together with defendants Z.F and S.C.G. (investigated by German authorities), at his initiative, an organised criminal group which operated on Romania’s soil, but also abroad, where everyone had to carry out specific activities for taking over drugs, smuggling risk and high-risk drug to the receiver, as well as delivering them to the destination, in order to get important amounts of money, with the purpose of trafficking risk drugs (ketamine and cannabis) and high-risk drugs (cocaine),” a DIICOT release mentions.