Dino Parc Rasnov: 700,000 visitors in the first two years since the opening!

Dino Parc Rasnov, the largest dinosaur park in the South-Eastern Europe, celebrated two years since its opening. Until today, the park has registered 700,000 visitors and a turnover of RON 18,189,852.

At the same time, Dino Parc Rasnov is one of the first 3 most visited touristic attractions in Brasov after the Bran Castle and the Rasnov Fortress!

“The large number of visitors in this year and the positive reactions we continue to receive ensure us that we’re doing a good thing, both for kids and for adults, and this obliges us to develop further and to improve our services. I believe that the way how we achieved these results depends on how we manage to find the balance between an entertaining and creative leisure and the educational component of the park, which is extremely important. From this perspective, we are proud that we could become an outdoor museum and to be partners and supporters of the Romanian scientific community” stated Adrian Apostu, the Dino Parc Manager.

In the last year, Dino Parc Rasnov reproduced for the first time, in full-scale, the biggest flying animal in the world (pterosaur), Hatzegopteryx Thambema, discovered in the Land of Hateg (Tara Hategului – e.n.), who was able to fly around the Earth without stopping. Other two original scientific exhibitions have been opened in the park this year: a real meteorite which is extremely rare, discovered on Romania’s territory, and a nest with real dinosaur eggs.

The exhibitions in the Dino Parc Rasnov have been made in partnership with the National Museum of Natural History Grigore Antipa, the Bucharest University, the Romanian Geological Institute, the National Szekler Museum, the Brasov County History Museum and private partners.

Dino Parc Rasnov is a recreational area and an outdoor museum placed on Cetatii Street, close to the Rasnov Fortress. Besides an impressive route with 50 full-sized dinosaurs and with animatronic dinosaurs, the park also has playgrounds, tree houses, a 9D cinema, as well as many other interactive places.