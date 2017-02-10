Director Radu Gabrea passes away at 79

Director Radu Gabrea passed away on Thursday night, at 79, the artist’s wife, actress Victoria Cocias told Agerpres.

Radu Gabrea, born on 20 June 1937, in Bucharest, has graduated the Bucharest Construction Institute (1960) and the Institute of Theatre and Film (1968). He signed several features, such as ‘Dincolo de nisipuri’ / ‘Beyond sands’ (1974), ‘Nu te teme, Iacob!’ / Fürchte dich nicht, Jakob! (1982), ‘Calatoria lui Gruber’ / ‘Gruber’s Journey’ (2009), ‘Manusi Rosii’ / ‘Red Gloves’ (2010), ‘O poveste de dragoste, Lindenfeld’ / A Love Story, Lindenfeld’ (2013).

He was the first president of the National Cinematography Office, with rank of secretary of state established on 24 October 1997 through Emergency Ordinance of the Government. He held the job until 1999. He is a charter of the ‘Romanian Movie’ Foundation. In 2011, Gabrea was bestowed the Knight’s Cross Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.