Directors with Finance Ministry, Tax Administration prosecuted in 600 M lei tax evasion criminal case

Several directors at the time with the Public Finance Ministry (MFP) and the National Tax Administration Agency (ANFP) are prosecuted under court supervision in the alcoholic beverages criminal case of about 600 million lei tax evasion.

According to a press release from the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) sent on Friday to AGERPRES, anti-corruption prosecutors have started the criminal investigation and a 60-day court control against Ana Jarda, at the time a director with the Specific Regulated Areas Management General Directorate within the MFP, a member of the Committee for the licensing of the excisable products operators; Daniel Diaconescu, at the time the general manager of the Fiscal Information General Directorate within ANAF, a member of the same mentioned committee; Mariana Vizoli, at the time director of the VAT legislation Directorate within the MFP, also a member of the said committee; Ciprian Badea at the time general director of the Legal General Directorate within the MFP, vice-chairman of the committee, and Monica Negrutiu, at the time general director of the General Directorate for Regulating the budgetary debts collection within ANAF and a member of the committee.

The five high-ranking public servants are charged with abuse of office when ill-gotten gains are obtained for self or others.

Likewise, two commercial company administrators, Cornel and Viorel Potirniche, are criminally prosecuted under court supervision for complicity to the offence of tax evasion in repeated form.