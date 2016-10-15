“Discover Romania with Peter Hurley” Agerpres documentary, welcome at “Toamna la Voronet” International Film Festival

The documentary film “Discover Romania with Peter Hurley”, a production of the Agerpres National News Agency, was welcome at the 36th edition of the “Toamna la Voronet” (Autumn at Voronet) International Film, Diaporama and Photography Festival, which is taking place at Gura Humorului.

The first part of the documentary signed by Camelia Moise received the appreciation of both the public and the film specialists, who believe that it represents one of the best modalities to promote Romania’s image.

“This film does us an unimaginable favour. This film must clearly reach Romania’s Parliament and we must make MPs watch it,” actor Vladimir Gaitan said.

The audience in the Gura Humorului Culture House praised Peter Hurley (photo) with a long round of applause, who, at the end of the film projection, had a live telephone intervention with the participants in the festival.

“It is very important for us to present this country of a positive manner. I am personally very moved and impressed when I see the beauties of my country presented like this by a foreigner. Romania is a magic country, and, when an Irishman says that, it must move you a little,” Agerpres Director General Alexandru Giboi said.

“Discover Romania with Peter Hurley” is a documentary film made with the aid of Irish Peter Hurley who has discovered, together with the AGERPRES team, Romania’s beauties.

“This journey of Peter Hurley is very important to us, because it draws our attention that there are very beautiful and very important things around us. The sociological theories say that an outsider always notices much more objectively the important things that define a community. This is what he noticed and this is what he wanted to tell us: let us widely open our eyes to see what a beautiful world we live in,” Camelia Moise said.

The second part of the “Discover Romania with Peter Hurley” documentary will be presented to the festival audience on Sunday starting at 16:00.