Dismissed DNA prosecutor Mihaiela Iorga before CSM plenum: Dinu Pescariu denounced potential influence peddling on the part of an ex-PM

Prosecutor Mihaiela Moraru Iorga, dismissed from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) because she did not register a denunciation, stated on Thursday, at the plenary meeting of the Supreme Magistracy Council (CSM), that Dinu Pescariu in fact allegedly denounced potential influence peddling on the part of a former Prime Minister.

During the CSM’s plenary meeting, prosecutor Mihaiela Moraru Iorga claimed that DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi’s request to have her dismissed from the DNA is a veritable forgery.

At the same time, she claimed that Dinu Pescariu denounced potential influence peddling on the part of a former Prime Minister.

“The dismissal request is a veritable forgery. It points out that denouncer Pescariu Dinu Mihail denounced, on 14.10.2016, a person named Vanesa Iusuf as well as witness and influence buyer Florica Claudiu, which is not true. Had the Judicial Inspection verified or had the Section for Prosecutors requested this document, it would have seen that Pescariu Dinu Mihail denounced an entirely different person – and I will stop short of revealing data –, he denounced potential influence peddling committed by a former Prime Minister and also denounced himself as buyer of influence,” Mihaiela Moraru Iorga stated during the CSM plenary meeting.

Upon leaving the CSM, Mihaiela Moraru Iorga said she does not want to make any other statements.

“I said there is a difference between what was written in the dismissal paper and what is actually in the documents. I said that divulging data from criminal dossiers could result in criminal charges. Any prosecutor who has the sword of dismissal hanging over their head without the possibility of defence is a prosecutor that lacks independence. They will never do what they feel like doing in a dossier, but only what they feel is wanted of them. If the DNA finds it normal to provide false details in a dismissal request, I am forced to defend myself. None of my overtures since the moment of my dismissal has been against the DNA,” Mihaiela Moraru Iorga added.

Prosecutors Mihaiela Moraru Iorga and Doru Tulus presented their points of view during the CSM’s plenary meeting. They have lodged with the CSM a challenge to the decision to have them dismissed from the DNA, a decision that CSM’s Section for Prosecutors had taken on July 4 at the request of DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi.

In the dismissal request filed against Mihaiela Moraru Iorga, the DNA pointed out that she “failed to register a denunciation, in line with legal provisions, and to present it, for allocation, to the chief prosecutor of the section whose member she was. The failure to present the denunciation resulted in the impossibility to enforce some criminal prosecution orders in relation to the persons investigated.”