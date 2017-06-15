Divertiland Summer Fest – a festival with and for the children

On June 18, 2017, between 12:00 and 16:00, Divertiland Water Park and the Color Smile Association call the children aged between 4 and 14 to celebrate their passion for music, dance and theater with the 2nd edition of the Divertiland Summer Fest.

Like the last year, over 300 young artists are expected at Divertiland Summer Fest which is aimed to be a show of pure talent, not a competition. The aim of the festival is to encourage the young talents to climb on stage and to overcome the fear of expressing themselves in front of a crowd of more than 4,000 people. The festival’s role is to make children know each other, but also to show their own talents within the artistic community.

Embracing all the arts of the show, the Divertiland Summer Fest is a complete experience that not only the parents of the small artists will feel it, but also many other children who will either become fans or aspire to take on the stage at the next edition.

At the end of the festival, the audience will be delighted by artists already consecrated from the Romanian entertainment. „Although there are names that will give weight to the festival, the biggest emotions will be on their side, because it will not be easy to rise to the height of the show made by the young generation. The Divertiland Summer Fest will end with 2 concerts by Fabian Sanchez and Amna,” reads a press release.

After the show, the children will continue to spend an unforgettable day in the largest water park in the country, enjoy all the facilities of the park and experience a first day of holiday in the true sense of the word. A special attraction especially prepared for them is the Splash Attack, also known as the Rain Fortress – a course with “refreshing” obstacles that blends the adventure with the splash. Another area dedicated to children is Los Petitos, with slides and swimming pools built specifically for their ages and heights.

Divertiland Water Park can be described as an oasis of coolness and joy, an escape from the suffocating atmosphere of the urban hubs. Located at the exit of the Militari neighborhood, it is a total reinvention of the concept of outdoor entertainment. The water park features 22 water slides, a swimming pool with waves, a golden sandy beach, the country’s only lazy river, 9 restaurants and bars, as well as many other facilities for both adults and children.