DNA asks for executory punihments for Alina Bica, Serban Pop and Hora Simu, in the corruption file

The prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) asked on Monday, at the last hearing at the Supreme Court, the conviction of the former chief-prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Alina Bica, of the former head of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), Serban Pop, and of the businessman Horia Simu.

Alina Bica and Serban Pop are accused of corruption deeds related to the favorable solution of a file on the name of the businessman Horia Simu, also judged for giving bribe.

The prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate asked the judges to take into account, when giving the decision, that Alina Bica was a magistrate when she committed the offense, and that she shouldn’t compromise herself by taking bribe from the businessman Horia Simu. The magistrate asked an executory punishment for Alina Bica, for bribery, together with applying a five-year complementary punishment, the seizure of the amount of EUR 17,500 and maintaining the precautionary measures.

The prosecuter also requested the executory punishment for the former head of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration, Serban Pop, for complicity in giving bribe, as well as the seizure of the amount of EUR 150,000, and the executing punishment for Horia Simu, for giving bribe.

Alina Bica’s lawyers requested her acquittal, showing that the deed of which she is accused cannot be proved.

After the lawyers’ final pleadings and after the last statements of the defendants, the Court stayed the ruling in this case, and it will announce when it will give a solution. The decision will not be final, and it will be subject to appeal to the five-judge panel of the Supreme Court.

The file is judged since one year and three months at the Supreme Court, and it had 25 hearings by Monday.

In September, 2015, the former head of DIICOT Alina Bica and the former head of ANAF Serban Pop were sent to judgment for bribery and complicity in giving bribe, for the favorable solution of a case of the businessman Horia Simu, accused of giving bribe.

“On November 8, 2014, the defendant Bica Alina Mihaela, as chief-prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism indirectly received for herself, through an intermediary (a denouncing witness in the case), the amount of EUR 17,500 of the total amount of EUR 20,000, which the latter, as interposed, has received from the defendant Pop Serban. The amount of EUR 20,000 represented a part of the total amount of EUR 230,000 given in instalments by the businessman, during eight months, in 2014, to the defendant Pop Serban, to be remitted by him in the above mentioned purpose”, according to the indictment of the prosecutors.

Prosecutors claim that, for the received money, Alina Bica would have determined the replacement of the case prosecutor and would have done pressures on one of her subordinates, in order to obtain a solution for dismissing the file in which Horia Simu was prosecuted.