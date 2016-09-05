DNA checks commercial contracts at public TV signed in the last ten years

On Monday, the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) started to verify commercial contracts that public broadcaster TVR signed in the last ten years. The public broadcaster’s leadership is offering its full support to the DNA, TVR informed in a press release.

“In virtue of the transparency that the current TVR leadership wants to promote in what concerns the activity of the Public Broadcaster, we inform both our viewers and the representatives of the mass-media that the National Anticorruption Directorate is currently carrying out verifications within TVR. This action concerns commercial contracts signed in the last ten years. The TVR leadership is ensuring all the support needed in order for the verifications to take place in proper conditions,” reads the Public Broadcaster’s press release.

Also on Monday, the DNA asked the Senate and the Lower Chamber for documents related to TVR’s public procurements, judicial sources told Agerpres.

Copies of the reports worked out by the parliamentary Committees of investigation for the assessment of the SRTV (Romanian Society of Television) activity from 2005 through 2015, alongside the documents based on which these were drafted, will be sent to the DNA, as requested, said the Senate’s Vice-President, Ioan Chelaru.

“It’s natural to submit the documents. They are not secret. There is a report of the Committee and a series of transcripts that are kept in the Senate’s archive. If they are not classified, we hand them over this very week, said Chelaru on Monday at the end of the Permanent Bureau’s sitting.

According to the DNA, the documents are necessary to solve a file referring to “verifications that were completed regarding alleged crimes on the signing of some service contracts by SRTV representatives.”