DNA: Former Deputies’ Chamber Speaker Bogdan Olteanu, sent to court

National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors have sent to court under house arrest Bogdan Olteanu, Deputies’ Chamber Speaker at the time of the offense, for influence peddling.

The case was sent to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, with a proposal to keep the ensuring measures ordered in the case. At the same time, the prosecutors request the replacement of the house arrest measure with the court supervision measure.

The DNA points out in a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday that in the period July – November 2008 Olteanu requested and received from a businessman the amount of one million euro and election support, consisting of marketing and consultancy services, in exchange for demarches with the prime minister at that time so that a certain person be appointed Danube Delta Governor.

“The money was sent by the businessman, through an intermediary, to the headquarters of a political party. Subsequently, following the demarches made by defendant Olteanu, the person in question was appointed on September 18, 2008, Governor of the Danube Delta. Thus, on July 31, 2008, a meeting took place between Bodgan Olteanu and the businessman in a locality of the Danube Delta, on which occasion the defendant asked the businessman the amount of one million euro in exchange of the influence he would exercise on the prime minister in order to appoint a person agreed by the businessman to the office of Danube Delta Governor; in the same direction, the defendant also accepted the businessman’s promise to offer him election support by supplying electoral services during the campaign,” the prosecutors maintain.

The criminal activity followed, according to the DNA, with Bogdan Olteanu sending the amount of one million euro, through an intermediary, to the headquarters of a political party one day during the interval October 31 – November 7, 2008.

Investigators concluded that in the period August – November 2008, the promised electoral services were actually delivered (political analyses, surveys, media analyses, analyse reports, the candidate profile, media monitoring, statistical documentaries referring to the electors’ profile in the constituency in which the candidate ran, simulations referring to the voting result and the allotment of the parliamentarian mandates).

“Taking into account the need to avoid hiding, selling or avoiding from the investigation of the assets owned by the defendant in order to seize the equivalent of the amount of one million euro, as well as the provisions of article 20 of the law 78/2000, which provide that in the situation of corruption offenses ensuring measure taking is compulsory, it was ordered to establish the ensuring measure of seizing the defendant’s mobile and immobile assets,” the DNA points out.

The source also mentions the case was separated and investigations continue against other offenses and persons.