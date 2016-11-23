DNA head Kovesi requests President’s notification to prosecute former Ministers Nica, Ticau and Athanasiu

Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi requested on Wednesday the notification of President Klaus Iohannis in regards to the criminal prosecution of former Ministers Dan Nica (photo), Adriana Ticau and Alexandru Athanasiu, for the abuse of office in the Microsoft 2 case.

“In accordance with the legal and constitutional provisions, the Chief Prosecutor of the DNA sent to the Prosecutor General of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) the report of the matter, in order to notify Romania’s President so he could estimate on the right to exercise the request to criminally prosecute several persons, who were members of the Government, namely Minister of Communication and Information Technology Dan Nica, in the period 2000-July 2004 for committing abuse of office if the civil worker obtained for himself or for others an undue benefit; State Secretary Silvia Adriana Ticau, in the period 2003-June 2004, who also was the Minister of Communication and Information Technology in the period July- December 2004, for committing abuse of office, in a continuous form, if the civil worker obtained for himself or for others an undue benefit; Minister of Education and Research Alexandru Athanasiu, in the period 2003-2005, for committing abuse of office, if the civil worker obtained for himself or for others an undue benefit,” a DNA release on Wednesday reveals.

Prosecutors say that Dan Nica, while being Minister by violating the provisions regarding the public acquisitions, initiated and endorsed the following Government Decisions projects No. 1,475/11.12.2003 and No. 470/ 01.04.2004, through which the commercial contract between the Government and Fujitsu Siemens Computers GmbH regarding the lease of licenses for Microsoft products was concluded.

The DNA mentions that Adriana Ticau, while being State Secretary, Minister respectively, by violating the provisions of the Statute of public clerks and the one regarding public acquisitions has determined the closing of the framework agreement of Microsoft licenses in disadvantageous conditions for the Government, pleading that Fujitsu Siemens GmbH Austria is the sole distributor, and in this regard she signed the Substantiation Report to the Government Decision No. 1,473/11.12.2003.

The investigators claimed that she initiated and endorsed the Government Decision project No. 1,778/ 21.10.2004, through which the extension of the commercial contract for leasing licenses and Microsoft educational products was approved, without existing a real need.

The DNA mentions that Alexandru Athanasiu while being Minister, by violating the provisions regarding the public acquisitions has initiated and endorsed the Government Decision project No. 1,778/ 21.10.2004, through which the extension of the contract was approved without existing a real need.