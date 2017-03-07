DNA: Investigations show Sebastian Ghita left Romania; Ghita was convinced he was going to be arrested after losing immunity

Sebastian Ghita, who went missing last December and was put on the international fugitives list, is no longer in Romania, the authorities’ investigations are showing. According to National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) documents, a witness heard in one of the cases in which the former Lower Chamber lawmaker is involved said that the lawmaker knew since last year that the representatives of Romsys and Siveco had filed denunciations against him and was convinced that the prosecutors were going to ask for his arrest once his immunity expired.

Judicial sources believe Sebastian Ghita fled to a country with which Romania has no extradition treaty, the suspicion being that he allegedly enjoys the protection of some state institutions. On the other hand, investigative sources claim he is in Romania. Sebastian Ghita’s family does not want to file a missing person report, his wife being heard several times, sources close to the investigation pointed out.

The information per which Sebastian Ghita left Romania’s territory appears in the documents drafted by the DNA in the newest corruption case in which Ghita is indicted.

“Since it was noted that pre-trial arrest warrant no.1/05.01.2017 could not be implemented by the relevant organs because Ghita Sebastian Aurelian evaded the enforcement of the ordered pre-trial measure, police organs issued a wanted notice on Ghita Sebastian Aurelian’s name through order no.473956/05.01.2017. Subsequently, since the investigations showed that Ghita Sebastian Aurelian had left the country, European arrest warrant no.1/EAW/10.01.2016 was issued on his name by the High Court of Justice, in case file no.2457/1/2016,” reads the document drafted by DNA Ploiesti in the case in which the former lawmaker is charged with four counts of influence peddling, three counts of money laundering and with setting up an organised crime group.

According to the same documents, one of the witnesses heard in one of the cases Ghita is involved in told investigators that Ghita knew since last year that the DNA had received denunciations from the representatives of Romsys and Siveco companies and was convinced that prosecutors were going to ask for his arrest once his immunity was going to expire at the end of his mandate in Parliament.

DNA Ploiesti prosecutors want an arrest warrant in absentia issued for Sebastian Ghita in a new case in which he is accused of intervening in the awarding of public contracts to IT companies, ex-Premier Victor Ponta being one of the persons he allegedly interceded with.

On March 14, the Prahova Court will rule on the DNA’s request to issue a new arrest warrant in absentia on Sebastian Ghita’s name, in the fifth case that the DNA has opened against him, MEDIAFAX informs.

“From 2007 to 2014, Ghita Sebastian Aurelian directly asked for and received from the representatives of SC Siveco Romania SA the sum of RON 22,872,321.21 (acquired), namely the sum of RON 24,620,988.85 (money used to artificially hike the turnover of SC Asesoft International SA and SC Teamnet International SA, also in order to determine World Bank representatives to buy shares from the latter and to offer the company a EUR 10 million loan), with the support of the representatives/employees of SC Asesoft International SA, SC Teamnet International SA, SC Expert One Research SRL and SC 360 Revolution SRL, signatories of the documents, by simulating commercial relations between SC Siveco Romania SA and the companies mentioned, relations consisting of the fictitious procurement of IT services, promising in return to exercise his influence over decision-makers and civil servants within the Economy Ministry, the CNAS and the National Land Register Agency, namely promising that he would intercede with Romanian Prime Minister Ponta Victor Viorel, Agriculture Minister Valeriu Tabara, Communications and Informational Society Ministers Zsolt Nagy and Valerian Vreme, Health Ministers Eugen Nicolaescu and Nicolae Banicioiu, CNAS Director Doru Badescu, APIA Director General Doru Nechiti, for the awarding and the proper carrying out (without payment impediments) of public contracts signed with SC Siveco Romania SA,” reads a document from the prosecutor’s dossier.

Former Lower Chamber lawmaker Sebastian Ghita is being criminally prosecuted for influence peddling, money laundering (recurrent) and the setting up of an organised crime group in the new case handled by DNA Ploiesti, a case in which prosecutors have asked for the issuing of an arrest warrant in absentia.

Police officers who had him under surveillance lost track of him on the night of 19-20 December 2016, while he was driving home from a Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) event. An arrest warrant in absentia was issued on Sebastian Ghita’s name, on account of him breaking his conditional bail, and he was put on national and international most wanted lists.

Also investigated in Sebastian Ghita’s new case are his brother-in-law Cristian Anastasescu, for complicity to influence peddling, money laundering (both recurrent) and the setting up of an organised crime group, and Teamnet Group Director Bogdan Padiu, for complicity to influence peddling, money laundering (both recurrent) and the setting up of an organised crime group.