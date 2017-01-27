DNA: Kovesi didn’t attend video-conferences organized by SRI; there are no SRI-DNA collaboration protocols

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) states that DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi didn’t attend the video-conferences organized by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), adding that there is not and there never has been any collaboration protocol between the SRI and the DNA, or any secret protocol between Coldea and Kovesi, or SRI – prosecutors mixed teams or meetings between prosecutors and intelligence officers in safe houses.

The DNA issued a press release regarding the information which appeared in some articles published in the period 25 – 27 January in the daily newspaper “Evenimentul Zilei” and on the internet page www.flux24.ro, which were presenting as disclosures information about “fabricating or staging some criminal cases” or “criminal prosecutions on demand” made by the DNA, at the initiative and/or with the involvement of some politicians and some people from the leadership of the SRI, as well as using some methods that exceed the legal framework, in exercising the office duties by Chief Prosecutor of the DNA Laura Codruta Kovesi.

“The respective pieces of information are false, offensive and absurd and they are meant to discredit the activity of the DNA prosecutors, as they used as a strategy by the persons interested to formulate defenses in the public space and not in front of a court,” the DNA reveals.

The DNA announced that it demanded the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) to carry out controls in order to establish to what extent, through the information sent, the independence of the judicial system and the reputation of magistrates were affected, based on the provisions of the article 75, the paragraph (1) of the Law No. 303/2004, republished, with the subsequent amendments and additions, regarding the statute of judges and prosecutors.