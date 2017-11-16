DNA : Prosecutor Mihaiela Moraru Iorga criminally prosecuted for favoring the perpetrator and intellectual forgery

National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) announced that criminal prosecution has been started against the anticorruption prosecutor Mihaiela Moraru Iorga for favoring the perpetrator and for intellectual forgery on an ongoing basis; she helped a person who was subject to international search on whose name an European arrest warrant was issued, in order to make investigations more difficult. Judicial sources stated for News.ro that the person in question is businessman Florian Walter.

According to DNA, in the circumstances in which a European arrest warrant and a request of international search have been issued against a defendant investigated in a file pending at the Directorate for Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), the then DNA prosecutor Mihaiela Moraru Iorga, at his explicit request, helped him in order to make the investigations and establishing his criminal liability more difficult. The person in question was investigated by DIICOT – Ploiesti Territorial Department for forming an organized criminal group, tax evasion and instigation to money laundering.

DNA prosecutors claim that in the period between 2015 and June, 2017, Prosecutor Moraru Iorga had unofficial talks outside the legal framework, with the person who was subject to the international search, answering to that person’s request to help him, ensuring him that she will administer the proper evidence, she talked to intermediaries of the same person, in her office within the National Anticorruption Directorate, to establish the way she can help him, she performed certain investigation activities outside the legal framework, in parallel with the criminal prosecution conducted by the DIICOT prosecutors, she made approaches of identifying and later illegally taking over a case registered at the National Anticorruption Directorate – the Department for Combatting Offenses assimilated to the Corruption Offenses, in order to solve that case, although it was managed by another prosecutor, saying that she is investigating an older case related to the same deeds.

After she took the case related to the said person, Prosecutor Mihaiela Moraru iorga ordered a financial-accounting and fiscal judicial expertise with favorable objectives, in order to truncate the criminal activity of the protected person, and she didn’t attached the experts’ report to the file, when the assigned experts submitted it.

Moreover, Prosecutor Mihaiela Moraru Iorga invoked four ordinances that extended the period of the judicial control for the reason that the experts’ report wasn’t finalized, although the experts’ report was drafted and submitted to her on October 17, 2016 and she was the one who ordered by an ordinance that the final fee has to be established and the payment of the value of the expertise has to be payed, mostly from the funds of the National Anticorruption Directorate.

Prosecutor Mihaiela Moraru Iorga was dismissed form DNA in this summer, but then her position was restored based on a court decision.