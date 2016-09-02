DNA request to prosecute former Deputy PM Gabriel Oprea reaches Senate

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) request on initiating the prosecution in the case of Senator Gabriel Oprea, former Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, charged with culpable homicide in the case of the death of police officer Bogdan Gigina reached the Senate on Friday.

After the request is presented in the Senate’s standing bureau, to convene on Monday, the Justice request will be forwarded to the legal committee for an opinion which will be sent to the plenary sitting, which is the body in charge with approving or rejecting it.

DNA head Laura Codruta Kovesi on Thursday asked that the Senate be notified for the initiation of Gabriel Oprea’s prosecution for culpable homicide in the case of police officer Bogdan Gigina’s death.

According to the DNA, the evidence collected reveals reasonable indications on committing a new offense, besides the ones for which a criminal investigation is already underway.

The prosecutors showed that, on the evening of October 20, 2015, around 19:00, police officer Bogdan Gigina was involved in a traffic accident having suffered a craniocerebral hemorrhage, as consequence of a craniocerebral and facial trauma with a cranial fracture, which caused his death.

“At the time of the accident, victim Bogdan Gigina was part of a motorcade accompanying Minister Oprea. This motorcade, provided by the Road Police Brigade within the Directorate General of the Bucharest Police, was made up of a motorcyclist (victim Gigina) and a team of one police officer and one agent in a traffic police car. This motorcade ran in front of Minister Gabriel Oprea’s car. At the time of the accident, Minister Oprea was going to his residence in the Cotroceni neighbourhood,” the DNA pointed out.

Investigators said that the evidence reveals that, in breach of the legal provisions regulating the accompanying of dignitaries, then Interior Minister Oprea ordered that permanent motorcades accompany him on a permanent basis, made up of both a traffic police car (one agent and one officer) and traffic police motorcycle.