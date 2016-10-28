DNA sends to court former ISU officers Antonina Radu and George Matei in Colectiv case

The military prosecutors with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) decided to send to court Antonina Radu and George Petrica Matei, at the time of the offence prevention inspector-officers in rank of captain with the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU), in the Colectiv case.

They are charged with abuse of office, if the public worker has obtained for self or others ill-gotten gains, and office usurpation, if the worker obtained for self or others ill-gotten gains.

Colectiv Association President: We want to be build a hospital and a memorial plaque with our children’s name on it

President of the GTG 3010 Colectiv Association Eugen Iancu stated on Friday that the parents of the victims from the Bucharest club incident would want a hospital to be built, with a memorial plaque on which the names of all those who lost their lives should be written.

“I would say that the Association’s plans are almost starting. Only from now on we hope to also accomplish something, because we absolutely want to leave something behind. Meaning the death of our children shouldn’t count for nothing, we really need time to build different things. Our biggest dream, of the parents, would be the construction of a new hospital. We would like to get our hands on building a hospital, to see a memorial plaque on the hospital, with our children’s name on it,” Iancu stated at the end of a meeting that he had on Friday morning at the Government with Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos.

He mentioned that the Prime Minister wanted to meet with the Association’s representatives a year after the incident and that it was a “relaxed meeting.”

He added that he discussed at the Government about the commemoration events included, which are to take place in the following days.

The meeting which took place at the Victoria Palace was attended by Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu and Interior Minister Dragos Tudorache.