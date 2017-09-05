DNA’s Kovesi notifies CSM of not being able to present her view point during IJ control

Chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi complained in the memo filed to the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM), the fact that she couldn’t present her point of view during the control conducted by the Judiciary Inspection (IJ), judiciary sources told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to the quoted sources, one of the complaints voiced by Laura Codruta Kovesi was related to the fact that judiciary inspectors didn’t listen to the view points of prosecutors with leading positions inside the DNA, instead, prosecutors who have been removed from office were heard. In the opinion of the DNA Chief, an equidistant approach would have implied the hearing of both parties by the control team.

According to the same sources, both the memo filed by Laura Codruta Kovesi and other notifications relating to the control conducted by the IJ at the DNA might be referred to the CSM’s Prosecutors Section in the sitting on 7 September.

The CSM received several notifications and memos regarding the control of the the IJ at the DNA, spokesman of the institution Judge Stefan Lucaciuc told AGERPRES on Monday.

The IJ completed on 25 August the control at the National Anticorruption Directorate, the inspectors having 6 October as deadline for submitting the report to the Prosecutor Section of the Superior Council of Magistrates. The IJ’s check-up at the DNA regarding the management efficiency and the manner in which attributions were fulfilled by the institution’s leadership started on 17 July.