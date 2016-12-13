Dobrovolschi: President has talked over the phone with US Vice President-elect Mike Pence

President Klaus Iohannis has talked over the phone with Vice President-elect of the United States Mike Pence, sending congratulations to Trump’s Administration, according to spokesperson of the head of state, Madalina Dobrovolschi.

“Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis was called a few days ago by American Vice President Mike Pence. It was a good talk, within which President Iohannis congratulated the new Trump Administration,” Dobrovolschi stated on Tuesday.

She revealed that this conversation with the American official underlines the strong relations with the new American administration.

“This conversation underlines once again the solid relations with the American administration, in the context of strategic partnership with the US and is part of the series of contacts which were made in the last period of time,” the President’s spokesperson mentioned.

According to her, the US Vice President-elect expressed the desire of the new American administration regarding the further development of the strategic partnership with Romania.