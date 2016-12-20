Dobrovolschi: President Iohannis agrees to receive PSD and ALDE together at consultations

President Klaus Iohannis agrees to receive the Social Democratic Party (PSD) together with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) for consultations on Wednesday, at Victoria Palace, announced the spokesperson of the head of the state, Madalina Dobrovolschi.

“The president received a letter sent by PSD and ALDE and agreed to receive them for consultations together, tomorrow, at 11:00,” Madalina Dobrovolschi told on Tuesday.

She had announced on Monday, that President Klaus Iohannis established the schedule for consultations at Cotroceni regarding the establishment of the Government, informing that on Wednesday, the head of the state would consult with PSD, the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and on Thursday with representatives of ALDE, People’s Movement Party (PMP) and the group of national minorities in Parliament.

The schedule of consultations with parties and parliamentary groups was set up depending on the number of mandates obtained.

ALDE Co-chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and PSD leader Liviu Dragnea announced on Monday that they will participate together in the consultations at Cotroceni with President Klaus Iohannis.

“We will officially notify the President (…) that this coalition has been constituted. We will also send the text of the Protocol and will inform him that we are going together and will go on Wednesday at 11:00, when the PSD is invited,” Dragnea said.

The PSD-ALDE protocol provides that the two parties will put together a joint governance programme and a sole candidate for the position of Prime Minister.