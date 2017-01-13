Dobrovolschi: President Iohannis called General Coldea to Cotroceni Presidential Palace; there was a discussion

The President’s spokesperson, Madalina Dobrovolschi, said, on Friday that the head of state called General Florian Coldea to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace and that there was a discussion between the two.

Dobrovolschi mentioned that she does not have information regarding the content of this discussion.

Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Eduard Hellvig decided on Thursday to create a special committee following the information which appeared in public referring to General Florian Coldea and until the checks are complete Coldea is placed at the SRI’s Director disposal, a release of the institution informs.

According to the quoted source, General Coldea’s duties were taken over by Eduard Hellvig.

General Florian Coldea was the target of allegations made during a recording broadcast at private broadcaster Romania TV in which former deputy Sebastian Ghita, currently missing, said that General Coldea had blackmailed former Prime Minister Victor Ponta to determine the latter to propose National Anticoruption Directorate (DNA) head Laura Codruta Kovesi to her current position.

IPP requests Parliament to exercise its legal role regarding SRI’s organization and functioning

The Institute for Public Policies (IPP) requests Parliament to responsibly exercise its legal role regarding the organization and functioning of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), as well as to adopt a new law of the SRI.

“Following the serious irregularities discovered within the main intelligence service in Romania, the IPP is requesting the two Chambers of Parliament to responsibly exercise their legal role stipulated by the Law No.14/1992 regarding the organization and functioning of the SRI. According to the Article 1 from the Law No.14/1992, in order to exercise concrete and permanent control, a joint committee of the two Chambers is to be constituted. In regards to the current irregularities known in the public space, the checks of the SRI’s operative chief Florian Coldea cannot be carried out by the current subordinates, like it was previously announced. This control must be carried out according to the law and common sense not by the subordinates, but by the superiors,” a release issued by Deputy Director of the IPP Adrian Moraru sent to AGERPRES on Friday reveals.

According to the quoted source, the IPP requests Parliament to adopt a new law of the SRI, so that the events, like the one in the past days in which Deputy Director of the SRI Florian Coldea placed at SRI’s Chief disposal after the charges of corruption/ suspicion of having relations with investigated persons, not to happen again.

“The parties should treat more responsibly the appointment of their representatives in parliamentary control committees, the reconfirmation of some members and presidents who had these positions in the period 2004 – 2006 going to be reconsidered, taking into account the “parliamentary control” carried out so far. In the beginning of a new Parliament tenure, the legislature forum has the chance to prove that it is truly exercising its role to verify institutions, such as the SRI, especially during this special moments to its credibility, like the one in the present, which involves the SRI’s Deputy. The new Parliament can use its authority or can waste this moment, affecting both the credibility of the service, as well as Parliament’s credibility,” Moraru underlines.