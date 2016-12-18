Does Dragnea risk not to enter Parliament? Chamber of Deputies’ Rules sanction those who are convicted for electoral fraud. PNL, USR committed to block his mandate validation

The President of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, elected as Deputy of Teleorman, could remain outside of Parliament, because the Chamber of Deputies’ Rules state that the election of a Deputy can be invalidated if he was finally convicted for electoral fraud, according to news.ro.

According to the Article no.7, para. (3) of the Chamber of Deputies’ Rules, “The validation committee proposes the invalidation of the election of a Deputy (…) if there is a Court’s decision for conviction, which remained final, regarding offenses related to the electoral process, committed by the Deputy in question”.

This article applies to Liviu Dragnea after the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) finally sentenced him in April, 2016 to two years of suspended prison, with a four-year probation period, for frauds committed in relation to the referendum of 2012 for Traian Basescu’s dismissal from the position of the President of Romania. According to prosecutors, Liviu Dragnea has used his influence and authority inside the party to obtain undue electoral non-patrimonial benefits for the political alliance that included the party he represented, namely to achieve the quorum of participation through votes obtained in different circumstances than the legal ones. Prosecutors claimed that Liviu Dragnea has coordinated a complex mechanism, in which he has involved several persons on which he had influence due to his position – PSD Executive President – his purpose being to fraud the results of the turnout.

But the proposal of the validation committee will be subject to debate and to the vote of the Chamber of Deputies’ plenum, where PSD, having the majority with ALDE, could vote for validating Liviu Dragnea’s mandate.

Article no.10 of the Chamber’s Rules provides that “In the case of the Deputies for which the invalidation of the mandate has been proposed, the Chamber of Deputies debates and decides by vote for each case separately. (2) The validation or the invalidation of the Deputies’ mandates is decided by the vote of the majority of the present deputies”.

However, formally, the Deputies’ mandates are validated by a decision of the Chamber of Deputies. If it will include Liviu Dragcea’s mandate also, it can be challenged by the opposition parties to the Constitutional Court.

The conviction of April 2016 creates problems to the PSD leader also regarding the PM position. A law adopted in 2001 by PSD led by Adrian Nastase at that time, prohibits persons having a criminal conviction to be members of the Government.

How a PSD leader interprets the article that would block L. Dragnea’s validation

President of the Chamber of Deputies, Social-Democrat Florin Iordache, stated on Saturday for News.ro that the article of the Rules of the forum that could prevent Liviu Dragnea to be validated as a Deputy refers only to final convictions for the current elections, and thus the PSD leader “wasn’t elected by fraud”.

“We’re talking of these elections for validation. BEC announced that no electoral frauds have been committed. It’s simple, no deputy has been elected by fraud” says Florin Iordache, hinting that the provision related to the final conviction for electoral frauds should be applied for the elections that just ended.

Liberal acting leader: We’ll seek invalidation of Liviu Dragnea’s election as deputy

Acting Chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL), deputy Raluca Turcan, said that the Liberals will challenge the election to Parliament of Social-Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea, based on the provision in the Chamber of Deputies’ statutes according to which the persons who have been handed down a final sentence for electoral fraud are banned from serving as lawmakers.

“We will advocate the invalidation of the election as deputy of Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea, and we will vote accordingly. The Chamber of Deputies Regulation is clear in this respect: the seats of the persons convicted under a final sentence of electoral fraud cannot be validated. I hope all the other parties join us on this stance of common sense and vote against Dragnea’s entering Parliament. If PSD still prevails in the vote, we contemplate filing a challenge with the Constitutional Court,” Raluca Turcan said in a Sunday Facebook message.

She pointed out that PSD habitually considers that compliance with the laws in force is just optional for Social-Democrat leaders.

“We cannot yield to this habit of PSD, who consider that the laws in force are just optional for the leaders of this party. As a matter of fact, we have a precedent in 2004, when all parties agreed to invalidate the election to the Senate of a certain person, for similar deeds for which no court ruling had been handed down yet,” the PNL leader said.

USR joins PNL bid to revoke Dragnea’s mandate in Parliament

USR President Nicusor Dan stated that his party’s Lower Chamber MPs will oppose the validation of Liviu Dragnea’s membership of the Chamber, arguing that Dragnea was convicted for electoral fraud.

“We will oppose the validation of the Lower Chamber mandate of Liviu Dragnea, convicted for electoral fraud. I found absolutely ridiculous the statement made by Florin Iordache, PSD’s lawyer, that the incompatibility between the mandate and the electoral fraud conviction does not refer to the past. What frauds could the Lower Chamber regulations be referring to, future ones?” Nicusor Dan wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu: “PNL’s initiative to invalidate Dragnea’s mandate is improper. It’s abnormal to dig up an article”

PNL’s move to demand the invalidation of PSD President Liviu Dragnea’s mandate within the Lower Chamber is “improper,” ALDE Co-President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Sunday, pointing out that he has “great doubts” about the legal aspects that could lay at its basis.

“First of all, no kind of irregularities in the voting process were noted in these elections. Secondly, why wasn’t Dragnea’s suspension demanded during the mandate he is just finishing? Because, if it’s not valid for the present but it’s valid for the other [mandate], it should have been explained,” Tariceanu stated for Digi24.

He pointed out he finds abnormal “the digging up” of an article that should have worked before too, and pointed out that this article of the Lower Chamber regulations was in force in 2016 and 2015 too.

“It has been in force since the referendum and I see it wasn’t invoked,” Tariceanu said, pointing out he has significant doubts in what concerns the legal aspects of this case.

In what concerns the political aspects, Tariceanu pointed out that PNL’s overture does not bring that party any gains.

“This is a very important issue, which cannot be neglected: it’s the importance and the significance of the political vote, one which I believe PNL does not understand and we cannot avoid – the moment 47 percent of the voters consciously cast their ballots, I don’t believe that PNL invoking such issues now will make them win any bit. On the contrary, I believe it’s an improper overture,” Tariceanu said.

PSD’s Nicolicea: Those who are talking about this are making fools of themselves

PSD Lower Chamber MP Eugen Nicolicea told Mediafax on Sunday that the article on whose basis PSD President Liviu Dragnea was convicted does not refer to electoral fraud, adding that those who are talking about the invalidation of Dragnea’s Lower Chamber mandate and about notifying the Constitutional Court are making fools of themselves.

“Let’s take them in turn: why was Dragnea convicted? For using his influence as political leader to gain benefits. Where is the fraud here? The article on whose basis he was convicted does not talk about electoral fraud. The offence is not electoral fraud, so there’s no point in even talking about this issue,” Nicolicea pointed out.

Secondly, he emphasised that a referendum is not an electoral operation and, hence, no link can be made between Dragnea’s conviction and electoral fraud.

“Although there is voting at a referendum, the referendum is not an electoral operation, because you’re not electing something. It concerned Basescu’s impeachment. Electoral laws refer to the election of those bodies – parliamentary elections, local elections. In a referendum, we’re not talking about an electoral operation,” Nicolicea added.

Parliamentarians having legal problems

The new Parliament is not free of Senators and Deputies with legal problems. There are parliamentarians having a new seat in the new Parliament, but some of them are prosecuted, and others are sent to judgment or sentenced to suspended prison, Digi24 TV informs.

As for the Social Democrats, the list of the MPs having legal problems begins with the PSD President Liviu Dragnea, who is now sentenced to two years of suspended prison in the case of the defrauded referendum.

Besides the conviction in this case, Liviu Dragnea is also sent to judgment for incitement to abuse of office and intellectual forgery in the case of his ex-wife.

Former PM Victor Ponta also has two pending files. He was sent to judgment in 2015 for 17 offenses of forgery of documents and money laundry, and one year later Victor Ponta was prosecuted in a file related to Tony Blair’s visit in Romania, in 2012.

The newest Social Democrat parliamentarian with legal problems in the criminal field is Eugen Bejinariu. At the end of last month, DNA requested to the Chamber of Deputies to allow his prosecution to start in the Microsoft 2 case, but MS didn’t mobilize in a sufficient number to vote prosecutors’ request.

Other Social Democrats having legal problems in the criminal field are Titus Corlatean and Catalin Radulescu.

ALDE has also sent to Parliament persons having legal problems in the criminal field. ALDE President himself, who also is the President of the Senate, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, was sent to judgment by DNA for perjury. Other ALDE MPs with legal problems are Eugen Durbaca and Varujan Vosganian.

As for the Liberals, there are two MPs having legal problems – Marius Nicoara, sent to judgment, and Victor Paul Dobre, who succeeded not to be prosecuted by DNA thanks to his colleagues in the Parliament, Digi24 TV shows also.