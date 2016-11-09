Donald Trump becomes the 45th President-elect of the United States, promises unity after tough campaign. Political reactions and comments from Romania to Trump’s surprise victory

Republican Donald Trump has stunned the world by defeating Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House, ending eight years of Democratic rule and sending the United States on a new path.

The Republican presidential nominee secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the right to stay in the Oval Office.

Trump’s victory Tuesday came amid a wave of support in numerous battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire.

Early on Wednesday, when his victory was certain, Mr Trump took to the stage with his family to claim victory at his New York headquarters, and said he had taken a call from Mrs Clinton.

“She congratulated us and I congratulated her on a very very hard fought campaign. We owe her a major debt of gratitude to for her service to our country,” he said.

In his victory speech in Manhattan, the president-elect promised unity after a dark campaign.

“I pledge to every citizen of our land, that I will be a president for all Americans,” Trump said. “And this is so important to me.”

He added: “It is time for us to come together as one united people.”

Claiming victory, the president-elect said it was time to “heal the divisions” caused by the campaign and find common ground.

Mr Trump also spoke of his “great economic plan” and foreign relations.

“We will double our growth and have the strongest economy anywhere in the world. At the same time we will get along with all other nations, willing to get along with us,” he said.

Romanian political leaders express opinions about this result’s impact on the Romanian-American partnership

Early Wednesday morning, when the trend of the U.S. presidential elections results was obvious, pointing to Donald Trump as the winner, but also immediately after he gave his victory speech, messages of congratulations started pouring in from Bucharest, and Romanian political leaders expressed opinions about this result’s impact on the Romanian-American partnership.

President Iohannis addresses congratulation letter to Donald Trump, voices availability to cooperate

President Klaus Iohannis addressed a congratulations letter to the elected President of the United States of America Donald Trump, in which he voiced full availability to cooperate with him in promoting joint goals and a strong and dynamic transatlantic relationship.

“The Romanian Head of State highlighted the solid relationship between Romania and the United States of America, under the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century, a key-element in developing the strategic profile of Romania, as NATO and EU member state,” the Presidential Administration shows in a release.

Klaus Iohannis underscored Romania’s firm commitment to strengthening the bilateral cooperation in the security area and to continue to act as an allied state and trustworthy strategic partner of the U.S., aware of all the implications deriving from this posture.

According to the Head of State, the security dimension of the Strategic Partnership with the U.S., characterised by continuous and deep cooperation, registered several successes and allowed Romania to act presently as a security contributor in the region, in Europe and not only here.

“Romania is fully aware of the responsibilities deriving from its capacity as allied state and strategic partner of the U.S.,” the message mentions.

President Iohannis also shows that Romania fully understands to contribute to joint efforts meant to promote stability and security in the region and on a global level, and underscores that Romania is prepared and capable to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the security area.

“President Klaus Iohannis also highlighted the importance of developing the economic dimension of the Strategic Partnership with the U.S., which provides several opportunities to bring more prosperity to the benefit of both nations,” the release reads.

According to the Presidential Administration, the Head of State voiced full availability to cooperate with the new U.S. President in promoting joint goals and a powerful and dynamic transatlantic relationship, showing that the U.S. can count on Romania’s firm support in promoting democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Iohannis: Changes are possible after Trump’s election, the US-Romania partnership will get stronger

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that after the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States of America, changes could be possible as regards the relationship with Romania, meaning the partnership between the two countries will get stronger.

He said that early on Wednesday he sent a congratulatory message to the new US President-elect, Donald Trump.

“I told him that I am, we are willing to collaborate so as to strengthen the partnership we share, the strategic partnership between Romania and the USA. In this regards we shall continue. If changes occur, it is possible to be changes, meaning this partnership gets tighter, because you well know that we share a three-component partnership: politics, security and economy. And, for quite a long time I’ve been saying that if the first two components function extraordinarily well, more economic collaboration is needed, and perhaps here we have an opportunity,” said the head of state before attending an event at the Central University Library.

Asked by the journalists for his take on a statement by Donald Trump regarding a weakening of the US commitments toward NATO, and about a tightening of the US ties with Russia, Iohannis said: “Let us see the new Administration in place, let’s see how his speech will sound like then and we’ll realise very well what is it all about, but NATO, yes, there were some remarks and they, we have to admit it, have a huge true core. Did Mr Trump mean the fact that not everybody allots the resources a NATO ally has to allocate? We have all committed to allocate at least 2pct of the GDP for defence spending and the expectation that we all should do this seems reasonable to me. As you all remember, Romania ever since last year has strongly committed to allot 2pct of its GDP for defence spending as of 2017 exactly for this reason, so it became a solid partner within the Alliance,” Iohannis explained.

Gov’t Spokesman Iolu: Romania’s Gov’t congratulates US President-elect Trump

Romania’s Government has congratulated US President-elect Donald J. Trump, and Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos is expected to send a congratulatory letter to the US Vice-President-elect as well, governmental spokesman Liviu Iolu told a news briefing on Wednesday at the Government House.

He added that Romania’s Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu on Wednesday underscored “the importance of the strategic partnership between Romania and the US as well as Romania’s commitment to the consolidation of the transatlantic partnership.”

PM Ciolos sends letter to US Vice-President-elect Pence highlighting importance of strategic partnership

Romania’s Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos has sent a congratulatory letter to US Vice-President-elect Michael Richard Pence, in which he underscores the importance of the strategic partnership between the US and Romania.

The Government said Wednesday in a press statement that the Romanian Government has congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump.

“On this occasion, Prime Minister Ciolos underscores the importance of the strategic partnership between Romania and the US, underpinned by shared values and responsibilities, calling it solid and providing premises for its further development, in all its dimensions,” the statement reads.

The Government adds that Romania is and will be a trustful ally and partner to the US. “Cooperation between Romania and the US contributes to assuring common security and security for the entire transatlantic community.”

At the same time, the Romanian Government will continue to pay special attention to the development and deepening of Romania’s bilateral economic ties with the US, grounded in existing opportunities for the advancement of common prosperity, according to the statement.

MAE’s Comanescu: I congratulate Donald Trump; I emphasise Romania’s determination to strengthen transatlantic ties

Foreign Affairs Minister Lazar Comanescu congratulated the “elected president of the United States”, Donald Trump, and emphasised “Romania’s determination” to act in order to strengthen transatlantic ties.

“I salute and congratulate Donald Trump, the elected President of the United States of America, the president elected by the largest and most powerful democracy of the world. I’m confident that the existing strategic partnership between Romania and the U.S. will provide the necessary framework for further strengthening the cooperation between our countries, both the bilateral cooperation and as allies within the North-Atlantic Organization,” Comanescu stated on Wednesday, at a conference held at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) headquarters.

He emphasised “the special importance and Romania’s determination to continue taking actions for further strengthening transatlantic ties.”

PRU welcomes Trump’s win and new national ideas he promotes

The United Romania Party (PRU) was the first Romanian party to welcome Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential elections.

“The United Romania Party warmly welcomes the victory of Mr. Donald Trump – President of the United States of America. We are convinced that, as part of the strategic partnership between Romania and the U.S., the new national ideals promoted by President Trump in the U.S. and by PRU in Romania will gain enhanced importance,” reads the PRU communique.

Basescu: I don’t believe Romania has reasons to worry; Trump’s speech, substantially different

Ex-President Traian Basescu stated on Wednesday for Mediafax that there are no reasons to worry about Donald Trump’s victory, stating that his victory speech was “substantially different” and it seems “the system” cannot “take control of him.”

“Donald Trump’s victory speech was substantially different from his campaign discourse; he talked about making the U.S. a prosperous country again, he talked about upholding the U.S.’s partnerships, about the desire to negotiate with all countries where there are disagreements. I believe that, in essence, there will be differences between his campaign discourse, which turned out to be the winning discourse, and his presidential actions,” ex-President Traian Basescu told Mediafax, deeming that Trump’s victory is “a surprise.”

Traian Basescu stated that Trump could imprint “personal elements” to American policy.

“At the same time, we have to consider the fact that Donald Trump is not or does not seem to be the type of politician that the system could take control of. So, he will probably imprint personal elements to American policy. For instance, during the campaign he said it is not as important to bomb ISIS as it is to cut their sources of financing. It’s very possible Donald Trump would ask American security structures to make this a priority,” the ex-President stated for Mediafax.

Traian Basescu said that the U.S. will “categorically” not abandon its current allies.

“I don’t believe Romania has reasons to worry,” the ex-President added.

In what concerns the divisions in American society, Basescu stated that Trump will try to unify society, but he will categorically make the immigration issue a priority: “My conviction is that Donald Trump will try to unify the American community because it is currently profoundly divided. It’s difficult to say to what extent he will manage to do so, but he will categorically make the immigration issue a priority.”

Iliescu: American policy will have coherence stemming from the unity given by the Republican Party’s domination

Ex-President Ion Iliescu stated on Wednesday for Mediafax that despite some “campaign highlights,” American policy will have coherence stemming from the unity given by the Republican Party’s domination.

“I believe we are using the positive side of this issue and we should consolidate what we have built along the years in our relations with the United States. I believe the relations with Europe, despite some campaign highlights, will continue to maintain their coherence too,” ex-President Iliescu told Mediafax.

He added that the U.S. registered, over time, transfers of power between Democrats and Republicans.

“Now the Republicans are in the Senate and the House of Representatives, but also [have given] the country’s president. From this standpoint, it’s an element that favours the Americans’ unity of action. And toward the United States we must show openness and understanding and consolidate what we have. Of course, there are some signals pointing to certain isolationism on America’s part, but I don’t believe these electioneering words should be exaggerated. After all, irrespective of who is the President of the United States, there is the place, the role that the U.S. has in the world, its relationship with Europe. So, based on this context, I believe very many of the things said during the elections campaign will be nuanced and American politics will even have coherence through this unity of Republican dominance,” ex-President Ion Iliescu added for Mediafax.

Ex-Premier Victor Ponta: Donald Trump’s presidential victory, not at all a threat for Romania

Ex-Premier Victor Ponta wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that Donald Trump’s election as President of the U.S. is not at all a threat for Romania – “as the Propaganda keeps threatening” – but an opportunity that our country can use.

“My opinion is clear – Trump’s election victory is not at all a danger for Romania as the Propaganda keeps threatening. It’s an opportunity we can use to our own benefit, if we are capable. In Romania, we too can make politics for the people, on December 11 – or should we let “the System” and the “Ciolos characters” decide our lives because “they know best”! I would like to believe that we too can be like the Americans,” Victor Ponta wrote on his Facebook page.

In this context, he also reminded the Brexit episode.

“<<Politics must be about people>> – Donald Trump often said during his campaign. Not about what “must be done” or how “we believe it’s better,” or about “the people are dumb and misinformed and don’t understand what they must vote for” or about what analysts are saying and what the “institutions” want! Those who did not understand Brexit don’t understand now either. And will continue to not understand – and I’m referring particularly to the Propaganda in Romania! And the American people agreed with Trump and voted for him! And the People always knows better what must be done!” the ex-Premier added.

He sarcastically added that he heard the first joke after the U.S. elections: “George Soros has already requested political asylum in Romania.”

Dragnea: I’m convinced Romania’s partnership with the United States will remain a strong one

On Wednesday morning, Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea expressed his optimism about the upholding of the U.S.’s international partnerships.

“The citizens of the United States have decided. Firstly, it’s a victory of democracy. Voters have conveyed a message on how important it is for the leaders they elect to understand economic problems and to come up with solutions. I am optimistic after the elected President’s statements one hour ago, concerning the upholding of the international partnerships of the United States. I’m convinced Romania’s partnership with the United States will remain a strong one,” Liviu Dragnea wrote on Facebook.

Adrian Nastase on U.S. elections and relationship with Russia: We must be the advocates of our own interests

Ex-Premier Adrian Nastase reacted in view of the forecasted result of the U.S. presidential elections, emphasising that Romania needs her own policy, regardless of who is in the White House.

“Against the backdrop of the American elections, various alarmist scenarios are being launched, a possible change in U.S. – Russia relations, with implications for Romania, being considered.”

“I don’t believe there is the risk of territorial aggression against Romania because things have changed very much against the backdrop of globalisation. The Russians no longer need new territory, they have plenty of it. Their capacity of control is growing on the economic plane, the financial plane, in intelligence. The Russians have already leapfrogged us, they are all over the French Riviera. If you go to restaurants there, there is always a note: we are speaking Russian. They don’t need territory, they already have the capacity to act globally and to act in Europe too. They will launch a positional attack only if provoked. Of course, soldiers permanently need more weapons to create more generals. Because if you don’t have weapons such as these, the number of generals is lower.”

“We have to be aware that the best defence is a good diplomacy and a good neighbourliness policy. We cannot be permanently the advocate of U.S. conservative hard lines in the relationship with Russia. In fact, this is the main message. We have to be the advocates of our own interests.”

“P.S. I recently browsed, once again, Hillary Clinton’s “Hard Choices” (2014). I also checked the index – not even one mention of Romania,” ex-Premier Adrian Nastase wrote on his blog.

PNL’s Gorghiu: For Romania, relationship with U.S. will continue to be very good, I’m convinced

PNL President Alina Gorghiu had an initial reaction following Donald Trump’s surprising victory in the U.S. presidential elections. Gorghiu saluted this categorical Republican victory and stated that the relationship between Romania and the U.S. will remain the same.

“It was a surprising result if we consider the pre-elections opinion polls, but it’s a clear result, a clear victory. Donald Trump and the Republic Party deserve congratulations for it. They jointly won the Presidency, the partial elections for the Senate and the House of Representatives, so victory across the line.”

“In my point of view, the message of the U.S. elections is that people’s needs and expectations should not be ignored. When certain trends or certain public policies affect citizens, they should not be ignored. The political class and parties should listen to what people want and should solve their problems.”

“For Romania, the relationship with the U.S. will continue to be very good, I’m convinced. Let’s not forget that under a Republican President, George W. Bush, Romania joined NATO and significantly consolidated her close relationship with the U.S. I’m convinced the U.S. will remain the same trusted NATO allied, the same country that maintains very good relations with the European Union. The U.S. – EU partnership, the cornerstone of global economic stability, and NATO, the strongest military alliance in history, will continue to play the positive roles they have played so far,” Alina Gorghiu pointed out.

Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu: One thing prevailed – the citizens’ will

“Regardless of preferences, one thing prevailed in the U.S. elections: the citizens’ will,” Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu wrote on his Facebook page.

“Everybody watched closely the elections that have taken place in the United States. For many, the result was probably a surprise, others expected such a turn of events. Regardless of preferences, one thing prevailed in these elections: the citizens’ will. The United States of America represents a model for global democracies, and the vote cast by Americans represents the will of the people. We have once again seen what the citizens’ will means. Politicians have the obligation to respect the people’s vote,” Tariceanu wrote.

The election of Donald J. Trump as president of the United States of America is the expression of the will of the majority of Americans, and it must be respected, on Wednesday added the Romanian Senate’s Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu in eastern Bacau.

“After all, it is the expression of most of the Americans’ will that must be respected, because this is the way in a proper democracy. This is how it should be here, too,” Tariceanu told Agerpres.

The Senate head deems that the American voters have seen from a new perspective the way to do politics.

“The fact that a series of topics which were considered politically correct so far were called into question on the occasion of this election and what to some was seen from a certain perspective, to a majority of Americans seems to offer another perspective than the official one so far. And I believe we the Romanians should draw certain conclusions,” said Tariceanu.

Tariceanu also said that he doesn’t believe that the US election result will influence the US relationship with Romania.

“I believe that the relations between Romania and the US will stay the same, based on a strategic partnership. Romania is a worthy ally of the US and so we have proved it, as the US has proved it towards Romania. The relations will further be at the same very good level as they have been so far,” added Tariceanu.

He added that “America has got a certain consistency and stability as regards its foreign policy.”

Tariceanu also said that he doesn’t believe that the US election outcome ‘will influence the Romanian election’s outcome.’

“There is no reason for us to think like that,” he concluded.

Ambassador Hans Klemm: We must make sure the strategic partnership stays on positive trajectory

“The strategic partnership between the United States and Romania has never been more powerful, and, regardless of the results of the November 8th election in the U.S. or the December 11th elections in Romania, it’s important that the partnership remains on a positive track,” U.S. Ambassador to Romania Hans Klemm stated at the traditional party which takes place on the night of the U.S. presidential election.

“It was a very long campaign, a controversial and dramatic one, but also full of obstacles for all those interested in the health of American democracy, economy and society. Everything will be decided this evening,” the American diplomat stated. He added that few other U.S. election campaigns revealed social, economic and educational divisions as did the presidential campaign of 2016. “It will be a challenge for the next president, whether that is Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, to try to heal these cleavages,” Klemm stated.

He mentioned that the strategic partnership with Romania is very strong in all its strategic dimensions – security, the effort to build institutions which will fight corruption, but also the strengthening of economic and trade relations, and facilitating educational exchanges.

“Never has this partnership been more powerful in regards to the contributions that Romania brought. What I believe to be important in the result of today’s American elections and the result of Romania’s elections on December 11 is the need to make sure that our strategic partnership will remain on a positive trajectory. I hope that the Romanian voters will be present in large numbers at the polling stations and will elect a Government based on trust and integrity,” Klemm added.

The U.S. Ambassador invited Romanians to vote in large numbers on December 11.

“If you listened to the statements made both by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in the past few days, one of the common themes was ‘Please vote!’ And I would like to ask you and to remind you to vote on December 11,” Klemm insisted.

The diplomat mentioned that all the proceeds of the U.S. election night party will be donated to victims of the Colectiv nightclub fire.