Dor Geta Popescu, the youngest climber in the world to get on top of Giluwe

On Monday, Romanian climber Dor Geta Popescu became the youngest climber in the world to reach the top of Giluwe (4,367 m), in Papua New Guinea, the highest volcano from Australia and Oceania, according to her personal blog.

Dor Geta Popescu, the representative of the Romanian Mountaineering and Climbing Federation and a member of the Altitude Expeditions Team, reached the peak of the mountain at 09.20 (local hour), this being the sixth out of the seven highest volcanos of each of the continent that she reached as part of the ”7 Volcanoes” Circuit.

Giluwe is the highest volcano from Pacific. It is a dormant volcano which has erupted under the ice, during its last period of activity.

“It is a unique mountain, completely different from what I have reached till now! With a route close to the jungle where you make your way, going through vegetation, using the machete, in an empty alpine route with a soil soaked of water and passing by the lakes, you get in the area of secondary craters, of lava ridges dominated by the silhouettes of the rocky peaks. Then come the last 400 m ascent, the most beautiful, steep, rocky, solicitant and that brings joy barely contained. The peak is fantastic: 360 degrees of mountains and plateaus, peaks of 3,500 meters coming out of the jungle which goes until the horizon. Yes, I understand, I know: Giluwe is a much wanted mountain!”, mentioned the younger sister of climber Crina Coco Popescu who also holds numerous awards.

Dor Geta Popescu closes the 2016 year exceptionally, where she set the age world records on Aconcagua, the highest mountain outside Asia, Pico de Orizaba, the highest volcano from the Northern America, Denali/McKinley, the giant of Northern America and Giluwe, the highest volcano from Pacific, according to the cited source.

Dor Geta Popescu has the best track record in the world for women’s alpinism of altitude under 18 years old. She established 8 world age records. She got on the top of 6 peaks from the 7 Volcanoes circuit and got on 4 from 7 highest mountains of the 7 Summits circuit.