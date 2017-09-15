Dorin Cioaba, under judicial control in the tax evasion case with a loss of EUR 5 million

The self-called International King of Gipsies, Dorin Cioaba, has been put under judicial control by the prosecutors in Mehedinti, in the tax evasion case with a loss of EUR 5 million. He left the Police arrest and stated for the press that he “took everything upon” him because he loves his wife and he didn’t want her to go through all the investigation.

Dorin Cioaba was released on Thursday from the Mehedinti Police arrest, after prosecutors decided to put him under judicial control.

“I felt the power of Justice and the fact that no one is above the law, no matter what is your status in this country. Each of us are obliged to answer for some accusations, some claims. It was a small procedural issue. I was invited to help my wife at a certain time. On the way, I was told I am a witness, when I arrived to Drobeta Turnu Severin I was a suspect, and at the Police I was a defendant. The company belongs to my wife, she is the manager, but since I love my wife and I didn’t want her go through all these things, I took everything upon me. I admitted that I was managing the company ad I am liable for all the possible problems, and this is why I became a defendant” Dorin Cioaba stated for the press when exiting the arrest.

He claims that he is innocent, that he made clean business, and irregularities occurred only to the companies of the Roma people from Strehaia with whom he did business.

“We are not afraid, because we worked honestly, we are not a family of criminals, we do normal business. We did normal business with low people” Dorin Cioaba added.

Dorin Cioaba is investigated in a complex tax evasion and money laundering case with a loss of more than EUR 5 million. The case also refers to Roma people from Strehaia and the companies managed by them.

Dozens of searches were made by policemen on Wednesday morning in Bucharest and in eight counties, in a tax evasion and money laundering case with a loss of more than EUR 5 million. One of the searches took place at the villa owned by Dorin Cioaba, the self-called International King of Gipsies.

His wife was picked up and led to hearings, and Dorin Cioaba accompanied her, stating that he wants to assist her as a lawyer.

But on Wednesday evening, his detention for 24 hours was ordered. Four men from Strehaia were also detained in this case, and two luxury cars and EUR 250,000 were confiscated.