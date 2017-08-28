Downpours, thunderstorms nationwide in store till Tuesday morning

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued an atmospheric instability advisory effective throughout the country until Tuesday morning.

The weather authority announced that periods of increased atmospheric instability are expected between August 28, 15:00 hrs, and August 29, at first in mountain and sub-mountain areas and then progressively expanding to the southern and south-eastern regions, with lightning, downpours, hail in spots and wind speeding to storm force. Rainfall amounts could be in excess of 15 – 20 l / sqm and even 30 – 40 l / sqm in spots.

Monday afternoon the weather stays hot in the southern regions and even sizzling hot in the extreme south of Oltenia and in southwest Muntenia, where temperature highs will hit 35 – 36 degrees Celsius.

Depending on the evolution and intensity of the meteorological phenomena, ANM will update the advisory, Agerpres informs.