Dracula Film Festival trophy goes to Nyholm’s “The Giant”

Swedish production “The Giant,” (photo) directed by Johannes Nyholm, has won the trophy of the Dracula Film Festival 2016, an event for horror and fantasy films recently concluded in Brasov.

Nyholm’s feature debut “Jatten” (The Giant) tells the story of Rikard, an autistic man with a severe deformity, seeking his way to his long-lost mother with the aid of bowling and a giant.

The award recognises the emotional story about fury and maturity told by the film, which main characters are people hiding from the prying eyes of the modern society, according to the jury.

The best feature awards jury of this 4th edition of the festival was made up of Jonathan Lenaerts (Belgium), Ian Rattray (UK) and Magnus Paulsson (Sweden).

The best Romanian short award went to Radu Potcoava for his “Ma cheama Costin” (My Name Is Costin). “Actor’s performance has been what made the film stick out, with the story following acting, which was excellent,” according to the jury’s motivation.

A citation in the same category went to Paul Muresan’s “Mama, Tata, trebuie sa va spun ceva” (Mom, Dad, There’s Something I want to Say) for its combination of animation and music to tell the story.

The best international short award went to US Henry Kaplan’s “We Together,” for ‘exceptional direction.’

A citation in the same category was awarded to “iMedium” by Alfonso Garcia (Spain).

The jury for the short film category was made up of Alexandra Safriuc, Gojira and Silviu Gherman.

This year’s edition had a novel three-minute-short category called “Dracula Digital” of shorts shot by mobile phone cameras.

Its jury, comprising Laura Capatana, Razvan Patrascu and Ion Badescu, bestowed the award on Catalin Moise and Flavia Negoescu’s “Nesimtito” (You, Ungrateful Woman!).

The Dracula Film Festival unfolded October 12-16 in Brasov, with the awards ceremony hosted by the Sica Alexandrescu Theatre House.