Draft law empowering Gov’t to issue ordinances in Parliament holiday, adopted by Senate

The Senate adopted on Monday, with 80 votes ‘in favour’ and 34 ‘against’, the draft law through which the Government is empowered to issue ordinances in domains that are not subject to organic laws.

The Liberal senators have announced that they are voting against the draft law on the grounds that Romania does not yet have a government voted by the Legislative, accusing the parliamentary majority of “defying logic, decency and common sense.”

The Save Romania Union (USR) representative, Senator Mihai Gotiu, claimed that the parliamentary group he is part of will oppose the empowerment law.

Leader of the senate Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) group Cseke Attila stated however, that regardless of whether the UDMR was in power or in the Opposition, the Union’s parliamentarians voted the empowerment law “because it is a normal constitutional procedure whereby, on holiday Parliament, the government is empowered to issue simple ordinances.”

The Senate is the first Chamber to be notified, the Chamber of Deputies being the decision-maker for this piece of legislation.