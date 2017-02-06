Dragnea, after the meeting with the SocDem MPs: The joint groups expressed their support for the Government

Social Democrats established on Monday, in the session of the joint PSD groups, the agenda of this week, in which both the state budget for 2017 and the no-confidence motion against the Grindeanu Government will be subject to the vote of the joint plenum of the Parliament.

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday that he hopes that the budget for 2017 will be adopted until Tuesday evening. “I had a meeting with the joint groups, it was normal. Joint groups expressed, without any doubt, their further support for the Government. On Monday and Tuesday we have the two days for the budget, hoping that we’ll succeed to adopt the budget until tomorrow evening, and on Wednesday we have the censure motion” Liviu Dragnea stated.

As for the no-confidence motion submitted by PNL and USR against Grindeanu Government, Dragnea stated that “theoretically, we shouldn’t have any problem”. “Otherwise, my colleagues said that nervousness is increasing among our members and supporters. In their opinion, after the GEO has been abrogated and protests continue, we assist to something else, to a political protest, after the elections that have been correctly held” Dragnea added.

Liviu Dragnea, Sorin Grindeanu and Florin Iordache have attended the meeting of the joint PSD groups of Monday morning. Asked by the journalists if there are differences of opinion between him and Liviu Dragnea, Sorin Grindeanu answered negatively while entering in the PSD group’s hall.

PSD leader denies allegations of tensions between himself and Grindeanu

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea on Monday professed his full support for Premier Grindeanu and the current government and denied allegations about tensions driving a wedge between himself and the head of the Executive.

“We arrived separately because I came from my office and [Grindeanu] came from the Government seat,” Dragnea said at the Palace of Parliament when asked why he and the PM arrived separately at a meeting with the PSD MPs.

Asked if there is a conflict simmering between himself and the Premier, Dragnea replied: “No, there is no reason to be, I said it today at the group meeting, I said it last evening as well: Premier Grindeanu and the current government have my full support.”

“I didn’t announce the repeal of the ordinance, I know exactly what I said, I said that a set of proposals will be made to defuse the situation, one of which could be the repeal of the ordinance, but it’s for the Government to reach the final decision,” Dragnea explained.

PM Sorin Grindeanu: I will not resign

PM Sorin Grindeanu stated on Sunday evening that he will not resign, answering to a question related to the demands of the protesters in Victoriei Square, who constantly requested the Government’s resignation.

“Next week, we have two tests in the Parliament – the budget law and the censure motion. This is the democratic game, and we must return as quickly as possible to these notions. (…) Therefore, the way by which the Government can be removed is the censure motion, because the other way to make me resign is not possible, since I will not resign” Sorin Grindeanu stated on Sunday for a TV channel, according to news.ro.

Grindeanu pointed out the PSD won the elections with millions of votes, receiving the trust in order to implement the government program.

PM stated that “many things not corresponding to reality” happened in Victoriei Square, giving the example of speaking about amnesty and pardon though the GEO, about disguised amnesty or about being released from prison the corrupt people and the rapists, which is not true.

He admitted that regarding the GEO amending the Criminal Codes, “everything related to the communicational battle has been lost” by the Government, which, since it doesn’t want the escalation of the confrontation between the two groups, has decided to take a step back.

PM Sorin Grindeanu stated on Sunday evening for Romania TV that “things are as clear as possible”, and the censure motion submitted by PNL and USR will not pass because PSD has parliamentary majority, and he relies on it.

“It’s a democratic way, we have a majority in the Parliament at this moment. I believe things are as clear as possible because that motion will not pass” Sorin Grindeanu stated.

Asked if the street pressure will count, Sorin Grindeanu stated that he relies on the PSD parliamentary majority.

“Both of me and the Government rely on a parliamentary majority. We received the vote of the PSD National Executive Committee two days ago, a vote of trust for as a Government, which also involves the vote in the Parliament. That’s why I said that this Government relies on a solid parliamentary majority” Sorin Grindeanu added.