Dragnea: Discussion with Iohannis was positive; I hope we’ll have another meeting

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea stated on Wednesday, at the Palace of Parliament, that he had a positive discussion with President Klaus Iohannis after the ceremony in which ministers Mihai Fifor and Gheorghe Simon took the oath of office. A meeting in which Premier Mihai Tudose and Senate Speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu will also take part will take place within a reasonable period, being set to tackle issues that concern foreign policy and weapons procurement policy.

“We didn’t discuss very many things because it only lasted a few minutes, but both Mr Tariceanu, the Prime Minister and I – and the President also gave us to understand – claimed that at some point the four of us should meet to discuss several things that the four institutions must decide, at least those that concern this autumn and next year and 2019,” Liviu Dragnea said when asked what he discussed with President Klaus Iohannis after the oath of office ceremony at the Cotroceni Palace.

The leader of the Social Democrats expressed his hope that the meeting will take place as soon as possible.

“I hope this meeting takes place within a reasonable period, because it will be an important meeting, both in what concerns the weapons procurement policy, the support for the defence industry, the preparation of the 2019 mandate, and the discussion about 2018. It was a positive discussion in my view, I hope this meeting takes place as soon as possible,” the PSD President concluded.