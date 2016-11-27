Dragnea: Future PSD Premier will not be imposed by intelligence services

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Saturday evening, on RTV, that if PSD wins the elections and nominates the Premier the latter will not be imposed by intelligence services but will be a reliable party member that has authority, Agerpres informs.

“If we win and nominate the Premier, I assure you that the Premier will not be imposed, nominated or suggested by SRI, SIE or STS, he will not be an undercover officer, nor an officer whose cover has been blown, he will be a reliable PSD member, with authority, who would implement a governance platform on which we worked for several months, in which we believe very much,” Dragnea said.

“Request for access to election software should be granted, or else suspicions remain”

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea also told RTV private broadcaster on Saturday evening that he does not cancel his request for a PSD specialist to be granted access to the software that processes and sets the number of votes for each political party in the December11 general election.

“What I have demanded regards the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) and I hope that on November 29, when the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) convenes in a meeting, they will approve this demand of ours. If not, our suspicions cannot be put to rest (…). I want us to have access to the software, the source code and for a specialists from each party to be present when the electoral data are fed into the system, namely when the vote reports are scanned. When the information system processes the data, namely the ballot papers, it sets a number of votes for each contester and the distribution of seats. Because there is a very high risk that a very small, hard to detect, tampering will upset the distribution of seats by erroneously adding some percentage points to a certain party’s score,” said Dragnea.

He added that without the demanded access, there is a risk of a political party getting a higher score than the real one.

“We are wondering if we do not have access there who can warranty the information system will not bring a political party, for instance the Save Romania Union (USR), to a score from a poll nobody believes showing it growing more than in a fairy tale,” said Dragnea.

Dragnea called a mockery a recent invitation from Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos to the parties for the general election.

“Mr Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos made the invitation to the parties as a mockery, since he invited each party to stay in the antechamber of Tudorache, who is the interior minister. Are we supposed to believe that the election would be rigged in Tudorache’s office? Well, no! Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos should rather ask the interior minister to make sure the conduct of the election is all right,” said Dragnea.

“Amending Constitution in 2017, possible. Immunities should be eliminated in what concerns the President too”

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea stated on Saturday evening that amending the Constitution in the first half of 2017 is possible, adding that PSD will back the elimination of immunities for the Romanian President.

“I’ve said it for more than a year now, I’ve talked about immunities, I’ve said it very clearly. I want immunities struck out from the Romanian Constitution, not just for parliamentarians but for the Romanian President too. And this is not about Klaus Iohannis, [the president] can be anyone else,” the PSD President stated on RTV, when asked what should President Klaus Iohannis be held accountable for if PSD wins the elections.

Liviu Dragnea pointed out that the Constitution could be amended in the first half of 2017, adding that PSD will back the elimination of immunities.

The PSD President explained that all those who are making mistakes in Romania will have to be held accountable. “It’s not a threat, it’s only about clarifying the legislation in such a way that indeed every Romanian would feel he is living in a country in which justice is served. (…) On the other hand, I want to assure everyone that if we win there will be no pressures. They will have the real possibility, not the claimed and demagogically used possibility, to investigate anyone, even the President if need be. Some say there is a need,” he pointed out.

He argued that today, if the President were “to be caught with a bag of money, to kill in broad daylight, he can remain there (in office – editor’s note) for 5 years,” adding that this is not acceptable. “We have the right to know whether he committed something regarding those real-estate restitutions, and maybe we should know,” the PSD President concluded.

The PSD President stated that “the trick used for Traian Basescu does not fool us.” “The President can be investigated, he cannot be indicted. He can be indicted when he is no longer President. Nobody stops anyone from investigating the President,” the PSD President said.

Asked whether he sees the impeachment of President Iohannis as being possible, if PSD wins the elections, Dragnea stated he does not consider impeaching the President and he hopes the Head of State “won’t generate the opportunity.” PSD’s stake is not to win the elections to fight the President, he stressed.