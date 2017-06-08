Dragnea: I’m not considering sacking the whole Gov’t, PSD will not file no-confidence motion

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Wednesday, at the Palace of Parliament, that he does not want the sacking of the whole Government and that the party he leads will not file a no-confidence motion in Parliament, but pointed out he expects the completion of the assessment on the implementation of the governing platform.

“I’m not considering (filing a no-confidence motion – editor’s note). PSD will not file a no-confidence motion. I’m not considering sacking the whole Government, I’m considering completing the assessment that must show whether the governing platform will be fully implemented,” Liviu Dragnea stated.

Asked whether he will oppose in case a majority favouring the replacing of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu takes shape within the party, Dragnea said he does not believe that point will be reached and that he is interested in there being coherence within the act of governing.

“We’re trying very much to root for this Government,” the PSD leader added.

Asked whether the Government roots for him too, Dragnea said he believes so. “Are you sure?” he was asked. “99 percent of the Government roots with me, for several months they keep coming to the waiting room here,” Liviu Dragnea replied.

Asked what he does not like about Sorin Grindeanu, the PSD leader replied: “I’ve just said I love him very much. Why are you asking me what I don’t like? Still.”

PSD Executive President Nicolae Badalau stated on Wednesday, at the Palace of Parliament, that the party has many members capable of replacing the current ministers, but also the Premier, in case the commission analysing the Government’s activity decides this, pointing out that the Social Democrats’ dissatisfaction with it has to do with public relations and the rhythm at which some governing platform measures are being implemented.

PM Grindeanu on criticism from PSD: Not my job to respond, I don’t understand such tension

Premier Sorin Grindeanu said that he is not in the position to reply to criticism certain Social-Democrat leaders are further levelling against him and the government, underscoring that PSD’s political opponents are outside, not inside the party.

“Allow me to not say more than I said a few days ago; and I am really having intense discussions with Mr. Chairman Dragnea. I think he has clarified all these issues [Tuesday] night. All I want to tell you is what I’ve already said before, that the PSD’s political opponents are outside the party, not inside. I have been a party member for 21 years now, I am not a tenderfoot here, and I insist on stressing that from my point of view, all these apparent tensions – which I am beginning to no longer understand – have been dispelled by Mr. Chairman’s statements last night. Allow me not to address the rest, it’s not my job to respond,” Sorin Grindeanu said on Wednesday in Parliament, when asked how he comments criticism by certain Social-Democrat leaders against the government, as well as the recent statement of PSD Executive Chairman Nicolae Badalau that another option for Premier is needed.

On Tuesday evening, PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea said he has no intention to replace Premier Sorin Grindeanu in office, but pointed out that the governing program committed to by the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule) and its allies is not an easy one and that as such, an assessment of the ministers’ activity is underway in this period, which will be followed by a series of proposals to be referred for approval to the PSD National Executive Committee (CExN). Dragnea also cautioned that reshuffle talk does the ruling coalition no good.