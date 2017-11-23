Dragnea on Iohannis’s request to resign: It’s not the first time. He whets a part of the system against me, then he asks me again to resign

The leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, commented on Thursday on President Klaus Iohannis’s request to resign, saying that this is not the first time when the head of state asks him to resign, “whetting the system” against him, and he claimed that the President has a good cooperation with “the new political coalition PNL-DNA”.

“It’s not the first time when he asks me to resign. He has this pleasure. He whets a part of the system against me, then he asks me again to resign. This is how things works” Dragnea stated at the Parliament after the voting on the censure motion.

“It seems that it is a good cooperation with the new political coalition PNL-DNA” Liviu Dragnea added ironically, referring to the presence of the PNL leader Ludovic Orban and of the head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi at the debate held at the Group for Social Dialogue (GDS) on the Laws on Justice.

Being asked by the journalists how is Romania seen abroad after Iohannis said that he received questions from the other heads of state about the fact that number two and number three in the state are involved in criminal investigations, the PSD leader said that it is seen “as it is seen by Romanians every day – disclosures and abuses made by this system”.

Iohannis: It is clear Liviu Dragnea must resign, things should not have gone this far

President Klaus Iohannis said in Ploiesti on Wednesday evening that “it is clear” Liviu Dragnea must resign as speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

“You have asked me if I saw that circus in front of the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate, ed. n.). I did not look expressly, but it was so obvious in all media that it could not be avoided.” It is clear he has to resign [Liviu Dragnea], things should not have gone this far. I think that this type of circus with victimization and so on is not good at all for the Romanian democracy,” Iohannis said after taking part in the debate “The cities of Romania 100 years since the Great Union. A smart future for Ploiesti,” organized at the Oil – Gas University.

In the context, the head of state said that he was receiving “interesting” questions from his counterparts who do not understand how Romanians tolerate such situations.

“You can realize what interesting questions I receive from the other heads of state and government I meet almost weekly in different places. People do not understand how things have gone this far and it is quite difficult to explain how Romanians tolerate such an approach at the helm of the state. I hope it will be resolved quite quickly,” added Iohannis.

Asked if he feels embarrassed when he receives such questions, the president denied, pointing out, however, that it is “unpleasant” to receive questions about the criminal problems of those holding the second and third place in the leadership of the state.

“I do not feel embarrassed, because I represent Romania and I represent all Romanians and I am proud to represent Romania, but I cannot avoid these questions. Even if I find explanations related to the rule of law and the way we see the rule of law, however it is unpleasant to be asked how it is possible for the number two and number three in the state to be involved in criminal investigations,” Klaus Iohannis said.