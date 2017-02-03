Dragnea: PSD does not plan merging DNA and DIICOT

The head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, denied on Thursday that Social-Democrats proposed the merger of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) wiht the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and specified that they do not plan this thing, labeling this information reaching the public space as “manipulation and disinformation”.

“Another manipulation and disinformation. I heard at a private broadcaster a gentleman with the lapel handkerchief, very elegant, otherwise, a very good journalist, who probably, also received some information from somebody, that our wish to merge the DNA and DIICOT is certain. I want to remind you: these are public statements, Mrs. Raluca Pruna, who is the one that inflamed the discussion on ECHR and on the situation of prisons in Romania, is the one who on November 30 last year announced that one of her projects that she has in mind is the merger between DNA and DIICOT. The height of hypocrisy is that this lady has participated and continues to participate in the organization and mobilization of these demonstrations. I do not know if she is also involved in the matter with hooligans, I do not think. The PSD has never come up with this proposal, and we don’t plan it now nor later. First of all, I would find it foolish for the two institutions that function independently now to be merged,” Dragnea said in a press conference after the meeting of the National Executive Committee (CExN) of the PSD.

He added that a plan was built in which “one is throwing this lie on a private TV broadcaster,” after that everybody has an opinion about something that does not exist, “only to put some fuel on the fire.”

“I saw earlier on a website an analysis from veracious sources that show the PSD and Government’s plan is to fully grab the justice system, changing the General Prosecutor, Mrs Kovesi, changing the legislation, to grab the whole Justice, the whole system, the discussions. (…) This machinery of manipulation and disinformation, which I even do not know if it fully originates in our country, cannot bring us to good things. There does not exist such a plan, it is an aberration, but it is trying to make more and more people be scared of something that does not exist,” Dragnea stated.

He specified that he filed a criminal complaint against the journalist who incited people to come to his house.

“I tell everybody: I am here, look at me! I give you another public information: I do not have SPP [Public Service for Protection]. It is only me and the driver. He is a young boy, quite fearful. I am not protected, I am not surrounded by anybody. I made a criminal complaint against that gentleman, maybe all will abstain,” Dragnea said.

JusMin Iordache: Merger of DNA with DIICOT – not taken into account

Earlier on Thursday, the Minister of Justice Florin Iordache declared that the merger of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) hasn’t been taken into consideration.

“The merger of the National Anti-corruption Directorate with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism hasn’t been taken into account. It is false information. It is proposed by former Minister Pruna,” stated Iordache in Parliament.

The Ministry of Justice (MJ) on Thursday informed in a press release that the reorganisation of DNA and DIICOT is not considered. The MJ’s clarification came after information was spread in the public space regarding the issuing of certain ordinances that would aim at reorganising the two directorates, DNA and DIICOT.

” The Minister of Justice specifies that it is not considering to reorganise the DNA and DIICOT and invalidates all information recently spread in the public space on this topic,” reads the quoted press release.

Iohannis’s message to Gov’t: Get your hands off of DNA!

” Get your hands off of DNA!” was the message President Klaus Iohannis sent to government members on Thursday, in the context of the information on a possible re-organisation of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

“I am telling you a very clear thing, and mostly to government members: Get your hands off of DNA!,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.