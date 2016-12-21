Dragnea receives PSD’s CExN mandate to propose prime minister

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea on Wednesday received a mandate from the party’s National Executive Committee (CExN) to go to the consultations with Romania’s President with a proposal for the prime minister office.

“I have received a mandate from my colleagues to make a proposal to Romania’s President for a prime minister candidate from the PSD, also supported by the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the entire ruling coalition, a proposal which I will make directly to Romania’s President and announce in the press conference after the consultations,” Liviu Dragnea announced at the end of the CExN meeting.

Asked if the person nominated will be a PSD member he replied: “Definitely.”