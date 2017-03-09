Dragnea says he’ll ask colleagues to vote against Serban Nicolae’s amendments

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea stated on Wednesday he will ask his fellow PSD lawmakers to vote against the amendments that Serban Nicolae brought to the bill on the granting of pardons.

Asked at the Palace of Parliament whether he will explicitly ask his colleagues to vote against the amendments filed by Serban Nicolae, Dragnea said: “Yes! The answer is yes. It’s simple.”

Liviu Dragnea pointed out his party colleagues are not dissatisfied with the way he is leading PSD.

“Seriously speaking, there is no current or high number (of party members dissatisfied with the way he is leading the party – editor’s note); on the other hand, even if some colleagues may be inconvenienced or may get upset, we can’t hope to have a fair political route during this mandate unless there is some rigor in parliamentary activity and in legislative initiatives. Any parliamentarian has the right to legislative initiative, but a minimal condition is required, namely to present it within the group before filing it, to see whether the group can endorse it and maybe the group could help put the texts in line with legislative rigors. My parliamentarian colleagues didn’t find out about this now. We discussed when we made the lists and none of them refused, nobody said he wouldn’t accept signing the list of candidates if this terrible condition is raised,” he pointed out.

Senate’s Judiciary Committee on Tuesday postponed until March 21 debating and drawing up a report on a bill concerning the pardon of some criminal sentences as well as educative measures entailing deprivation of liberty.

The Senate is the first chamber to look into this bill initiated by the Government. The deadline for tacit approval is April 25.

The bill was registered for Senate debate on January 31. It received positive opinions from the Committee on Constitutionality, Civil Freedoms and Monitoring of Implementation of European Court of Human Rights’ Rulings as well as from the Committee on Human Rights, Religious Denominations and Minorities.

Head of the Judiciary Committee Serban Nicolae has lodged a series of amendments to the bill including fully pardoning prison sentences of up to and including three years as well as prison sentences of up to and including seven years being served of which less than three years are left; partial pardon for sentences of up to and including seven years being served of which more than four years are left.

At the same time, partial pardoning is sought for three thirds of sentences up to and including ten years being served of which less than four years are left; partial pardoning of one half of sentences up to and including ten years being served of which more than four years are left.