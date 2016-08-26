Dragnea sees no chance for a PSD-PNL future government after legislative elections

Head of the Romanian Social Democrat Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea sees no chance that the next government, after the legislative elections at the end of the year, is the result of a coalition of the Social Democrats with the National Liberal Party (PNL). The politician made the statement on Thursday in Constanta, where he attended Social Democrat Women’s Summer School.

“There will be no PSD-PNL government! I’m not saying yes, because there can’t be any such thing! PSD will form a sustainable government in order to highlight its governance program. I do not give in to pressure, whatever might happen. We will not forget about my sentence, the corruption case at the Child Protection Directorate in Teleorman, and whatever they have coming. I simply want us to have the chance to offer the country as good a government as we can, made up of political parties that can get along so that Romanians could live better,” Dragnea stressed, according to Agerpres.

The Social-Democrat leader also said that the future governance program contains comprehensive defence and demographic policies.

“We cannot live under the illusion that if we’re inside our country borders nothing that happens in the vicinity affects us. We’re still an island of stability and in order to stay that way, our objective is to allocate at least 2 percent of the GDP to the Ministry of Defence. We have a bad habit; for years we were not interested in our army. We told ourselves that Americans will defend us, that NATO will, but the reality is that we have to defend ourselves, above all. The defence chapter in our governance program will be comprehensive (…) We will include in our governance program policies aimed at solving the demography problem and increasing the birth rate. We don’t want to bring immigrants in to solve our demographic problems, we want to develop our Romanian fiber and nature.” Dragnea added.