Dragnea: Situation of Minister for Liaison with Parliament Viorel Ilie to be tackled in ruling coalition

The case of Minister for Liaison with Parliament Viorel Ilie (photo), for whom the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) demanded the criminal prosecution will be discussed soon in the ruling coalition, on Friday said in the southeastern Black Sea resort of Neptun the chairman of the main party at rule PSD, Liviu Dragnea.

Dragnea made that assertion after the meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)’s National Executive Committee (CExN) held in Neptun, adding that the matter was not approached during the said reunion.

The DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura-Codruta Kovesi on Friday requested the Senate to take notice, in order to draw up the request to carry out criminal proceedings against Viorel Ilie, the Liaison Minister with Parliament, for the instigation to repeated usage, in any way, directly or indirectly, of pieces of information that are not meant for the public or for allowing unauthorized persons to access these information, during his ministerial tenure.