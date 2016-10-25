Dragnea’s law, green-lighted by Commission. Radio and TV licence tax not eliminated

The bill on the elimination of 102 non-fiscal taxes received the Lower Chamber’s Budget Commission’s green light. The MPs have however brought an amendment: the radio and television licence tax will remain in force.

The law will be put up for the final vote in the Lower Chamber tomorrow.

The members of the Commission however voted to eliminate the stamp tax for auto vehicles, the taxes collected by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC) when companies are set up or observations are registered, the fiscal records and legal records tax, the consular tax collected at Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices. The issuing of apostilles for documents and the attestation of official documents will be free of charge. The bill proposes the elimination of the supplementary tax on the issuing of passports.

Other taxes that PSD MPs want eliminated are those on recreational and sport fishing permits, the extrajudicial stamp taxes and the tariffs for the replacement or modification of documents for publication in the Official Journal.

The signatories of the bill, 14 PSD MPs, claim that the taxes they want eliminated only bring in 0.07 percent of GDP and if it continues this tax elimination trend Romania could end up being, in 2018, “among the countries with the smallest number of taxes.” According to them, 25 of the 102 taxes are paid outside Romania’s borders.

Nevertheless, the Finance Ministry and economists are saying that the bill’s impact on the budget will be three times higher than claimed.

Finance Minister Anca Dragu stated last week: “The estimated impact, according to our calculations, is 1.6 billion Lei or 0.2 percent of GDP.”