Dragu: The former Executive left a budget draft with a deficit of 2.99% of GDP to the Grindeanu Government

The deficit of the consolidated general budget was 2.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the whole year of 2016, below the projected level of 2.8% of GDP, stated the former Finance Minister Anca Dragu for Bloomberg. In another statement made on Thursday morning at Digi 24, Dragu said that the former Government left a budget draft to the new Government, including the measures currently into force, and a budget deficit of 2.99% of GDP.

The budget provided a budget deficit of 2.95% of GDP for the whole year of 2016, according to the ESA European methodology, and of 2.8% according to the cash methodology. After the first 11 months of 2016, the deficit of the consolidated general state budget increased to RON 5.5 billion, from RON 1.3 billion in October, representing 0.73% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the data published by the Finance Ministry at the end of the previous year. Thus, according to the Minister’s statements, a deficit of 1.9% of GDP was reached in December 2016.

The Minister mentioned, in a statement for Digi 24, that she left a draft of budget to the new Government.

“We left a draft with a budget deficit of 2.99% of GDP, because in the last days we introduced the law which has been approved, with the salary increases, Law no.250. It was approved in that moment, it was published, we had to introduce it, this is the rule of the budget, it is based on the existing laws” Dragu stated for Digi 24.

“In this draft that considers a budget deficit of 2.99%, we introduced the salary increases, but we didn’t include other issues from the programs of the political parties, regardless of who those political parties were”, added the former Minister.

PSD government program, a document with 173 pages consulted by News.ro, estimates that the Romanian economy will grow by 5.5% on average over the next four years, a much higher pace than the one anticipated by the economic analysts, based on the budgetary salary increases, on higher public investments and on lower fees.

In the detailed PSD program, the party undertakes to respect the ceilings that are valid in EU, keeping the budget deficit below the threshold of 3% of GDP by 2020 and the public debt within the current limits.

Specifically, PSD estimates a budget deficit of 2.7% of GDP for 2017, 2.6% of GDP in 2018, 2.3% of GDP in 2019 and 2% of GDP in 2020.

PSD’s economists estimate that the Government will obtain additional budget revenues of RON 22 billion by implementing the measures promised in the campaign, and these measures will generate extra budgetary revenue of RON 99 billion in 2020.