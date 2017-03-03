Dutch companies open centers of excellence in research and laboratories at UPB

One of the most known Dutch companies on an international level, namely Fokker, Philips and Ortec, will open at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB) centers of excellence and laboratories, Rector of the higher education institution Mihnea Costoiu stated.

“Today, Fokker together with Philips, the colleagues from the Embassy of the Netherlands sign the agreement which opens the collaboration in areas of aerospace engineering, electronics, telecommunications and computers, with a very big impact on Romania’s research. Basically, Fokker, Philips and Ortec – the three companies – open their centers of excellence and laboratories in the Polytechnic University, the first laboratories at the Aerospace Engineering Faculty. (…) We are in our first important investment of an airplane company in a university of Romania after many years, as a first,” the Rector of the UPB stated.

President of the Netherlands Romania Chamber of Commerce (NRCC) and Director General of Fokker Engineering in Romania Sebastiaan van Hese stated that currently the society depends on science and technology.

“I am surrounded by brilliant minds, from a scientific, diplomatic, business point of view, but more important is the fact that I stand before a bright future of Romanian engineering. If we take a look at the beginnings, Romania and the Netherlands are two countries that produce exceptional engineers and pioneers, in charge for some innovative technologies which changed the world. The future success of Romania is based on the ability to bring innovation within the country,” Sebastian van Hese said.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stella Ronner-Grubacic assessed that the partnership signed on Friday gathers different visions and unique qualities: students, with ingenuity and creativity, professors, with their capacity to involve young minds and to stimulate their interest in certain subjects.

“In time, such partnership will produce an increased number of professors and students capable to think and act beyond the traditional methods and theories, to create connections in the interest of industry and to harmoniously work with companies in order to achieve courageous objectives. Furthermore, we already tested the results on a small-size scale and we observed that this type of partnership works very well,” the diplomat stated.

The UPB and Dutch company Fokker have signed on Friday a strategic partnership aimed especially at widening the knowledge area and deepening these in the aerospace engineering area, the Aerospace Engineering Faculty being the main beneficiary.

The UPB and Fokker partnership will be carried out on a period of 10 weeks, starting the date it was signed, and will consist of a full package of special training modules in the aeronautical engineering area.

Within the programme conducted by renowned professors and Fokker’s specialists, in a first stage, a number of 50 senior students of the Aerospace Engineering Faculty within the University will be trained, among whom, following a selection, their number will be cut to half.

At the end of this internship, a number of 25 Romanian students will receive a graduation certificate that will allow them to get hired in any specialized company in the world, the Dutch company being known as a leader all around the world.

The event organized by the Netherlands Romania Chamber of Commerce was also attended by representatives of another two companies which are renowned on a worldwide level, namely Ortec and Philips that proposed to develop in the near future partnerships with the Automation Engineering Faculty and the Electronics Faculty within the UPB.