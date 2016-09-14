E.ON – A start of a better school year for around 6,500 children and teachers from nine counties of the country

Learning conditions for nine educational establishments as a result if the E.ON investment of EUR 650,000 in performing lighting systems;

6,000 lighting fixtures and 15,000 LED tubes installed in school institutions from the counties of Caras-Severin, Bacau, Botosani, Maramures, Mures, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava and Timis;

Modern lighting systems significantly reduce the electricity bill.

The new school year brings better learning conditions as well as a decrease of the electricity consumption for nine educational establishments from the counties Caras-Severin, Bacau, Botosani, Maramures, Mures, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava and Timis.

The appropriate lighting of the classrooms is extremely important for the smooth conduct of the educational activities and that’s why E.ON supported the communities in which it is present also this year, continuing the project called “Energy in childhood schools”, designed to improve the learning conditions.

In the June-August period of this year, around 6,000 lighting fixtures and 15,000 LED tubes more economic and efficient were installed, the allotted budget by E.ON Romania in 2016 for this project being of EUR 650,000.

“Great things are made by small steps surely and steadily. We aimed since we came in Romania to be really close to the community and to meet its needs. We’ve supported and we continue to support education, because without education there is no future, and that’s why we want to provide support by this project to the educational establishments and implicitly to the community”, stated Dan Morari, E.ON Romania General Manager.

The project called “Energy in childhood schools” started in 2012, and until today it was developed in 37 educational establishments across the country, in the rural and urban areas, 20,000 children and teachers benefitting from better learning conditions.

Within the project, 15,300 lighting fixtures and 37,000 economic and LED tubes were installed, the invested amount by E.ON Romania being of EUR 1,580,000.

Starting from 2005, EON Romania have supported with EUR 9.3 million various social responsibility projects in the communities in which it operates, the total number of the beneficiaries of these initiatives reaching around 260,000.

Projects amounting over EUR 4.2 million were developed only in the educational field, benefitting from them around 180,000 children. At the same time, more than EUR 750,000 were invested in sports, with over 10,000 beneficiaries.